Shut colleges if teachers can’t be employed – TTAG issues stark warning to gov’t

Audio By Carbonatix
The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has stepped up its demands for urgent reforms to Ghana’s teacher posting system, warning that Colleges of Education may have to shut down if government fails to absorb the growing number of trained teachers.
The association says the mounting backlog of qualified teachers awaiting posting, combined with limited recruitment, is eroding confidence in the country’s teacher training framework and raising serious concerns about its sustainability.
Addressing a press conference at the association’s national secretariat on Wednesday, April 22, TTAG President Nanija Devine described the government’s recent recruitment of 7,000 teachers as grossly inadequate.
“The 7,000 number is too small for our workforce, and for that matter, it should be increased to absorb all the qualified, trained teachers in the system. We are also making it a firm demand that the government must honour the automatic posting of trained teachers,” he said.
He further highlighted the scale of the challenge, noting that while more than 45,000 trained teachers remain without postings, over 65,000 students are currently enrolled in Colleges of Education, raising questions about the future of those still in training.
“Those currently in the Colleges of Education are over 65,000. If the 45,000 already in the system do not know when they will be posted, then what about those still in training? What is the essence of their education?” he questioned.
Mr Devine warned that the situation demands decisive action, insisting: “If indeed the government cannot recruit the 45,000 trained teachers in the system, then the Colleges of Education should consider closing down.”
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