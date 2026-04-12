TTAG raises alarm over proposed recruitment of 7,000 teachers, demands national posting roadmap

The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has raised concerns over reports that the Ministry of Education intends to recruit about 7,000 trained teachers from recent graduating cohorts.

They warned that the move could worsen existing unemployment challenges within the education sector.

In a press release issued on Sunday, April 12, TTAG acknowledged the prevailing economic constraints facing the country but argued that the proposed recruitment figure is inadequate, given the large backlog of trained teachers from the 2022, 2023, and 2024 batches who are still awaiting placement.

According to the association, the limited recruitment approach risks prolonging delays in the absorption of qualified teachers into the public education system and raises serious questions about the overall pace and structure of teacher postings in Ghana.

TTAG stressed that the issue goes beyond numbers, describing it as a matter of fairness, trust, and the credibility of the country’s teacher education system.

"With unresolved recruitment issues affecting trained teachers from 2022 and significant numbers from the 2023 and 2024 batches, the proposed figure falls short and risks prolonging delays in the engagement of qualified teachers," the statement read.

Concerns over recruitment policy direction

The association strongly criticised what it described as a “limited recruitment” approach, arguing that it would leave a significant number of trained teachers unemployed while only a fraction are absorbed.

It also raised concerns about what it believes may be an unannounced shift away from the long-standing automatic posting system.

TTAG insisted that if any such policy change is being considered, stakeholders must be formally engaged and properly informed, warning that silence on such a critical matter is unacceptable.

Call for structured and predictable recruitment

TTAG further rejected what it termed an uncertain and non-structured recruitment process, insisting that teacher trainees require a clear, predictable annual posting system after graduation.

The association called for the immediate publication of a comprehensive national recruitment roadmap detailing how the existing backlog of unemployed trained teachers will be cleared and how future graduates will be absorbed into the system.

Appeal for government intervention

The group has also called on the Ministry of Finance and the President to review the proposed recruitment figures upward, arguing that stronger government commitment is needed to address the growing number of unemployed trained teachers.

TTAG maintained that without urgent intervention, uncertainty and delays could undermine confidence in the teacher education system and discourage future trainees.

Conclusion

Reaffirming its stance, TTAG said it will continue to advocate for reforms in teacher recruitment, stressing that it would not remain silent while uncertainty and selective postings shape the future of trained teachers in Ghana.

"TTAG will not remain silent while uncertainty, delay, and selective recruitment begin to define the future of trained teachers in Ghana," the statement read

The association emphasised that the issue is not only administrative but fundamental to ensuring fairness, stability, and trust in Ghana’s education system.

"This matter goes beyond numbers; it is about fairness, trust, and the credibility of Ghana’s teacher education system," the statement concluded.

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