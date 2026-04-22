TTAG demands immediate halt to teacher recruitment, threatens nationwide protest

The Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) has called on government to immediately suspend the ongoing teacher recruitment exercise, citing what it describes as unfair and distressing conditions for trainee teachers.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the association listed the suspension as part of five key demands it wants urgently addressed, warning that failure to act could trigger nationwide demonstrations.

TTAG argued that the limited number of vacancies, about 7,000, has worsened the situation for many trained teachers who have remained at home for years without employment.

The group expressed particular concern over what it described as a troubling precedent in the recruitment process, where three separate year groups are competing for the same 7,000 slots.

“This situation has deepened the woes of teachers who have been at home for years,” the association noted, adding that the current arrangement risks sidelining many qualified graduates.

TTAG further warned that it would not hesitate to mobilise its members across the country if government fails to halt the process after the expiration of its ultimatum.

The association is also urging government to engage stakeholders and implement a fairer distribution mechanism that reflects the growing number of trained teachers entering the system each year.

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