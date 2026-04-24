Teacher trainees set for nationwide protest today over recruitment backlog

The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has announced plans to stage a nationwide demonstration involving both current trainees and trained teachers affected by the 2022/24 recruitment backlog.

The Association cites limited job opportunities in the education sector.

The protest has been scheduled for Friday, April 24, and will take place simultaneously across all Colleges of Education, with a major convergence expected in Accra.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 23, the Association’s National Secretariat said the decision follows growing frustration over the backlog of trained teachers and what it described as insufficient recruitment slots made available by authorities.

TTAG explained that the planned action is the outcome of extensive consultations and reflects the urgent need for a more inclusive and responsive approach to teacher employment.

The Association further indicated that it has worked closely with relevant security agencies to ensure the demonstration proceeds peacefully and in an orderly manner nationwide.

It added that all 49 Colleges of Education are expected to take part, urging participants to maintain discipline and unity throughout the exercise.

“This action follows extensive engagement and careful consideration of the concerns of our members, as well as the urgent need for a more responsive and inclusive approach to teacher recruitment. In this regard, Tomorrow, Friday, 24th April, 2026, has been designated for a nationwide demonstration to be held across Colleges of Education, with a national convergence in Accra.

“All necessary security arrangements have been duly coordinated with the appropriate authorities to ensure a safe and orderly exercise across all Colleges.

Accordingly, all 49 Colleges of Education are expected to proceed with this demonstration with a sense of urgency, discipline, and unity, as previously outlined,” the statement said.

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