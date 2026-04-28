National

Interior Minister declares May 1 statutory holiday for Workers’ Day

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  28 April 2026 9:37am
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The Minister for the Interior has declared Friday, May 1, 2026, a statutory public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 27, in Accra, the Ministry informed the general public that the day should be observed nationwide.

“Friday, 1st May 2026, marks Workers’ Day (May Day), which is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement said.

Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, is celebrated annually to recognise the contributions of workers to national development.

The Ministry urged the public to take note of the holiday and observe it accordingly.

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