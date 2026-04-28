Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior has declared Friday, May 1, 2026, a statutory public holiday to mark this year’s Workers’ Day celebration.
In a statement issued on Monday, April 27, in Accra, the Ministry informed the general public that the day should be observed nationwide.
“Friday, 1st May 2026, marks Workers’ Day (May Day), which is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement said.
Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, is celebrated annually to recognise the contributions of workers to national development.
The Ministry urged the public to take note of the holiday and observe it accordingly.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Africa doesn’t have a leadership problem. It has a thinking problem.
22 minutes
-
Fuel prices see slight relief in May as diesel records sharper drop
36 minutes
-
Oforikrom MP describes directive for GRIDCo CEO to step aside as ‘smokescreen’ after Akosombo fire
36 minutes
-
Bond market: Turnover declines by 66% to GH¢559m
47 minutes
-
Key updates on power outages following Akosombo substation fire incident
50 minutes
-
Cedi extends depreciation trend for past two weeks; one dollar equals GH¢11.85 at forex bureaus
56 minutes
-
GPL ‘among Africa’s best’ – GHALCA boss pushes for home-based Black Stars call-ups
1 hour
-
Hellen Obiri claims second place in a thrilling battle through London
1 hour
-
NAIMOS arrests two alleged galamsey ‘kingpins’ in Offin River raid at Atwima Mponua
1 hour
-
Interior Minister declares May 1 statutory holiday for Workers’ Day
1 hour
-
Mpraeso MP supports 1,363 BECE candidates with learning materials, other incentives
1 hour
-
Raymond Asante scores in Patro’s playoff defeat to Beerschot
1 hour
-
NAIMOS cracks down on illegal miners in Cape Three Points forest raid
1 hour
-
Ken Ofori-Atta’s US Immigration case to be heard on June 15
1 hour
-
Roads Minister urges contractors to meet government timelines on projects
2 hours