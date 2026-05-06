Airlines cut 13,000 flights in May as jet fuel prices soar

Airlines have cut 13,000 flights globally in May as jet fuel prices soar due to the conflict in the Middle East.

In total, nearly two million seats have been removed from flights over May. The cuts come ahead of the UK half-term holidays at the end of the month.

Istanbul and Munich have seen the largest reduction in flights, according to figures from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The trade body for British airlines said they were operating as normal and not currently facing supply issues, but welcomed the government's contingency plans which will prevent them from losing take-off and landing slots if they cancel flights.

The cancellations for May represent just 1% of global flights and UK flights to "key summer sun destinations" are unaffected, according to the travel agents' trade body Advantage Travel Partnership.

Chief executive Julia Lo Bue-Said said "airlines will be assessing poor performance flights and consolidating or cancelling as required".

But the cancellations are, overall, "marginal", and "UK departures, including key summer sun destinations, remain unaffected, so customers can continue to book with confidence".

Cirium said that 0.53% of flights out of the UK had been cancelled.

Jet fuel prices have more than doubled since the beginning of the war — one tonne was trading at $831 in late February, and by early April, it hit a high of $1,838.

Airlines have said they are not currently experiencing fuel supply problems, but experts have warned that disruption to deliveries because of the Iran war could bring shortages within weeks.

Many airlines have already pushed up ticket prices. Air France, KLM, Air Canada, Delta and SAS have already trimmed their summer schedules.

The destinations with the most cancelled flights are:

Istanbul Chicago O'Hare Dallas Forth Worth Denver Atlanta Frankfurt George Bush Intercontinental (Houston) Charles de Gaulle Amsterdam Schipol Charlotte Douglas (North Carolina)

But Wizz Air's chief executive has said that some European flight prices were falling as airlines try to attract hesitant customers.

The German group Lufthansa said earlier this month it would remove 20,000 flights between now and the end of October.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel said package holidays offered greater protection as operators have legal obligations to their customers if their plans are disrupted.

He added: "The percentage of flights cancelled from the UK remains small, when you consider that the worst airlines cancel over 2% of flights less than a day before departure, even in normal times.

In mid-April, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which advises 32 member governments on energy supply and security,warned that Europe had Europe would face jet fuel shortages by June unless more can be secured from elsewhere.

In the UK, the government is preparing a number of concessions. These include allowing airlines to cancel flights at busy airports like Heathrow well in advance, without the risk of losing valuable take-off and landing slots.

At the weekend, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was confident most people travelling this summer would have a similar experience to last year.

Alexander said there was currently no disruption to the supply of jet fuel, but "this clearly is an evolving situation".

The UK imports about 65% of the jet fuel it uses, a significant portion of which comes from the Middle East under normal circumstances.

But the closure of the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas - means those supplies cannot get through.

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