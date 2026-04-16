Health | National

Health Ministry opens validation portal for recruitment, prioritises 2021 nurses and midwives

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  16 April 2026 1:49pm
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The Ministry of Health has directed qualified health professionals seeking recruitment into the public sector to validate their eligibility as part of the posting process.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, April 15, to prospective applicants, the Ministry said all candidates are required to verify their status through its official recruitment portal before further steps are taken.

It stated that applicants are expected to access the portal and use their verified PIN or index number to confirm whether they are in good standing with their respective professional councils.

The validation process, according to the Ministry, is a key requirement to ensure only eligible candidates proceed in the recruitment exercise.

The Ministry further indicated that for nurses and midwives, priority will be given to the 2021 batch during the posting process.

It urged applicants to strictly adhere to the timelines outlined for the exercise to avoid delays or disqualification.

For additional support, the Ministry advised candidates to seek clarification through designated contact lines, stressing the importance of completing the process promptly.

Read the full statement below

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