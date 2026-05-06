Kusease D/A Basic School appeals for computers to improve ICT teaching

Authorities of Kusease D/A Basic School, in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region, are seeking support to acquire computers to help teach ICT more effectively.

In this era of artificial intelligence and information technology, teachers say they are forced to rely on theory and imaginary illustrations to teach ICT.

They say this is affecting pupils’ performance in examinations. According to the head teacher, Mr. Paul Boateng, the school has been facing serious challenges due to the lack of equipment.

“Our teaching is mostly theoretical, and this is affecting the children’s performance,” Mr. Boateng said.

He explained that technology and artificial intelligence are now part of everyday life, but pupils in his school do not have adequate access to learn these skills.

“Technology and AI are shaping the world today, but our children do not have access to learn ICT properly,” he noted.

Mr. Boateng is appealing to the government and philanthropists to come to the aid of schools in the Bosome Freho District with computers.

“We are appealing to the government and other stakeholders to support us with computers so these children can also benefit,” he said.

He made these remarks during the inauguration of a computer laboratory and classroom block at Kusease Basic School, funded by the family of the late Patrick Kwabena Nimako and Obaapanin Ama Agyeiwaa.

Although the new computer lab will give students access to digital tools, internet services and modern learning resources, it will not be enough to serve the large number of schools that depend on it.

Akua Ateaa, a banker and a member of the family, said education is key to success in life. She noted that learning ICT will help children in deprived communities acquire important skills.

She also pointed out that artificial intelligence is changing how people learn and work, and called on the government to support such communities.

“AI is changing how we learn and work, so the government must support these communities with computers,” she said.

She further appealed to the government to reduce import taxes on computers to make them more affordable.

“When taxes on computers are reduced, prices will also come down, making them affordable for everyone,” she explained.

Akua Ateaa also encouraged the children to take their education seriously.

“I encourage all the children to take their studies seriously so they can have a better future,” she advised.

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