Five new players to watch in Ghana vs Mexico friendly

Ghana will face Mexico in a pre-World Cup friendly on May 28 as head coach Carlos Queiroz fine-tunes preparations ahead of the tournament. A 23-man squad has been named for the fixture, largely made up of U-23 and Ghana Premier League players.

Some players have received their first-ever call-ups, as head coach Carlos Queiroz continues to assess new options ahead of the global showpiece.

Among the new faces is highly-rated defender Dacosta Antwi. The 19-year-old centre-back, who features for RSCA Futures in Belgium, has enjoyed a promising campaign, making 18 appearances and scoring his first goal in the Belgian Challenger Pro League. Currently on loan from Young Apostles, Antwi also caught the eye at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where he earned a place in the Team of the Tournament for the group stage.

Also handed a debut invitation is Manu Duah. The Kumasi-born defender developed through the college system in the United States before being selected first overall by San Diego FC in the MLS draft. Primarily a centre-back, Duah’s ability to operate in midfield adds valuable versatility to the squad.

Winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is another notable inclusion. Having previously represented England at youth level, he now switches allegiance to Ghana. Rak-Sakyi has impressed this season with seven goals and one assist across competitions during his loan spells, underlining his attacking threat.

Defensive reinforcement also comes in the form of Oscar Naasei Oppong, who plays for Granada CF. Comfortable both at centre-back and right-back, Oppong has stood out in La Liga 2 for his distribution, ranking among the top players in his position for accurate long passes.

Rounding off the list is midfielder Emmanuel Edjei, who has made an immediate impact since joining Dundee United earlier this year. The former Dreams FC player was named both Player and Goal of the Month in March 2026 and recently scored his first goal for the Scottish side in a win over Celtic.

The inclusion of these five players not only broadens the Black Stars’ options but also provides a valuable opportunity for each to stake a claim ahead of the upcoming World Cup squad selection.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.