Weak mass transport systems worsening Accra congestion — Ofosu-Dorte

Private sector lawyer David Ofosu-Dorte says Ghana’s transport system is failing to support urban mobility, contributing to worsening congestion in Accra.

Speaking at the JoyNews and Amalgam of Professional Bodies Speaker Series on Wednesday, May 6, held under the theme “Centres of Prosperity @ the Centre of the World: How we can manage our cities better to stimulate economic growth,” he noted that most commuters are forced to rely on private cars or ride-hailing services due to limited mass transit options.

“In any well-managed city, you have mass transit that takes care of people who cannot afford their own cars,” he said.

He explained that vehicle occupancy rates in Ghana remain low, worsening traffic congestion and inefficient use of road space.

Ofosu-Dorte added that in many cases, three cars carry fewer people than a single bus, yet occupy the same road space.

He called for stronger investment in public transport systems to improve mobility and reduce pressure on urban roads.

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