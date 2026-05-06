Audio By Carbonatix
Private sector lawyer David Ofosu-Dorte says Ghana’s transport system is failing to support urban mobility, contributing to worsening congestion in Accra.
Speaking at the JoyNews and Amalgam of Professional Bodies Speaker Series on Wednesday, May 6, held under the theme “Centres of Prosperity @ the Centre of the World: How we can manage our cities better to stimulate economic growth,” he noted that most commuters are forced to rely on private cars or ride-hailing services due to limited mass transit options.
“In any well-managed city, you have mass transit that takes care of people who cannot afford their own cars,” he said.
He explained that vehicle occupancy rates in Ghana remain low, worsening traffic congestion and inefficient use of road space.
Ofosu-Dorte added that in many cases, three cars carry fewer people than a single bus, yet occupy the same road space.
He called for stronger investment in public transport systems to improve mobility and reduce pressure on urban roads.
Latest Stories
-
GES warns schools against unauthorised fee collection from students
10 minutes
-
Kusease D/A Basic School appeals for computers to improve ICT teaching
22 minutes
-
West African megapolis emerging, Ghana risks being left behind — Ofosu-Dorte
24 minutes
-
Ghana’s planning system over-relies on utilities chasing development — Ofosu-Dorte
36 minutes
-
Charles Amissah death report raises concerns over National Ambulance Service response
45 minutes
-
You can’t brand a city with galamsey – Ofosu-Dorte warns
49 minutes
-
Health Minister orders sanctions for health workers named in Amissah death probe
49 minutes
-
Ghana once had efficient bus systems but urban mobility has declined — Ofosu-Dorte
56 minutes
-
Former president John Agyekum Kufuor and ICCO back strategic cocoa transformation at ACFIF 2026
59 minutes
-
Five new players to watch in Ghana vs Mexico friendly
1 hour
-
Weak mass transport systems worsening Accra congestion — Ofosu-Dorte
1 hour
-
How colonial policies still haunt Ghana’s cities – David Ofosu-Dorte breaks it down at JoyNews Speaker Series
1 hour
-
Housing in cities becoming unaffordable, fuelling homelessness – Ofosu-Dorte
1 hour
-
GMTF launches nationwide specialist training initiative to strengthen healthcare delivery
1 hour
-
Accra’s growth reflects mixed city patterns and poor planning alignment — Ofosu-Dorte
1 hour