National | Politics

NPP demands release of Hanan Abdul-Wahab, wife, cites abuse of power by EOCO

Source: Myjoyonline  
  6 May 2026 7:23pm
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The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the government and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) of political harassment following the re-arrest of businessman Hanan Abdul-Wahab and his wife shortly after the Attorney-General withdrew charges against them.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, and signed by NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, the party described the development as “state-sponsored bullying and ruthless political intimidation.”

“Consistent with EOCO’s perennial disrespect for constitutionally guaranteed rights and due process, lawyers of Hanan Abdul-Wahab and his wife have been denied access to their clients after more than 24 hours of waiting,” the statement alleged.

The NPP’s comments come after the Attorney-General announced the withdrawal of what he had previously described as a major prosecution case, popularly referred to as “The Rumble in the Jungle.” However, EOCO is reported to have re-arrested the couple shortly after the withdrawal, a move the opposition says raises serious concerns about due process.

The party argued that the couple had complied with all bail conditions since their initial arrest in June last year and posed no flight risk to justify continued detention.

“They therefore pose no risk that justifies their detention overnight,” the statement said, questioning the rationale behind the re-arrest.

The NPP further cautioned that state institutions must act within constitutional limits, warning against what it described as abuse of power.

“The NDC government must remember that state institutions are temporary custodians of power, not owners of it,” Nana Boakye stated, adding that investigative bodies must operate in a manner that strengthens, rather than undermines, public trust.

The party is demanding the immediate release of Hanan Abdul-Wahab and his wife, insisting that justice must be seen to be fair and transparent.

“The Republic gains nothing when investigative bodies appear more interested in spectacle and psychological pressure than in transparent and lawful prosecution,” the statement added.

THE NDC & EOCO MUST STOP THE POLITICAL HARASSMENT _260506_185403Download

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