Health Ministry partners private sector to boost public education on safe healthcare practices

The Ministry of Health has partnered with private sector players and development organisations to intensify public education on proper healthcare-seeking behaviour and the safe use of medicines.

The initiative, which took place on Tuesday, April 7, brought together healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders to address the growing concerns about self-medication and misinformation surrounding health practices.

Officials say the collaboration will help equip the public with accurate information to make informed decisions about their health.

Speaking on behalf of the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Hafiz Adam, stated that patient safety is a shared responsibility among government, health professionals, and the public.

He called for greater prioritisation of health literacy, noting that the strength of a healthcare system should be measured by the experiences of patients and their families.

Private sector partners also highlighted their role in supporting healthcare delivery through public awareness campaigns, community outreach programmes, and the dissemination of accurate information on medical products.

Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Caroline Amissah, noted that initiatives such as Consumer Health Week Ghana underscore how individuals use health information in seeking care and managing medications.

She stressed that every interaction between patients and health workers presents an opportunity to educate and build trust.

The partnership is expected to strengthen public confidence in the healthcare system while promoting responsible health-seeking behaviour across the country.

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