TTAG raises alarm over recruitment of 7,000 teachers; says it’s inadequate to clear backlog

The Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has voiced concern over reports that government intends to recruit about 7,000 trained teachers, warning that the figure could deepen unemployment among graduates and disrupt the country’s teacher deployment system.

In a statement issued on April 12, the association indicated that the proposed number falls short of addressing the backlog of trained teachers from 2022, as well as many graduates from the 2023 and 2024 cohorts who are still awaiting placement.

It argued that the situation risks leaving a large number of qualified teachers without employment.

While acknowledging the current economic constraints, TTAG criticised what it described as a limited approach to recruitment.

“The proposed recruitment figure is insufficient to address the backlog of trained teachers,” the association noted, adding that such measures could worsen the already challenging situation for graduates seeking employment.

The group also raised concerns about a potential shift away from the long-standing policy of automatic posting for newly trained teachers.

“Any such change must be clearly communicated and discussed with stakeholders,” it stressed, warning against uncertainty in the recruitment process.

TTAG further rejected what it termed an unpredictable and unstructured system, insisting that teacher recruitment should follow a consistent annual process to provide clarity for graduates.

“Teacher employment should follow a predictable, annual process to give graduates clarity after completing their training,” the statement said.

The association is calling on government to publish a comprehensive national roadmap detailing how it intends to clear the backlog and absorb future graduates into the education sector.

It also urged the Ministry of Finance to increase the recruitment numbers as a demonstration of commitment to tackling unemployment among trained teachers.

TTAG warned that it would continue to speak out against delays and uncertainty affecting its members, stressing that the issue is not only about job opportunities but also about fairness and maintaining confidence in Ghana’s teacher education system.

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