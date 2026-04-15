GES warns against paying money for recruitment slots

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned the public against paying money to individuals claiming to facilitate recruitment into the Service, warning that such practices are fraudulent.

In a press release, GES said its attention has been drawn to the activities of some unscrupulous persons who are using the name of the Service to solicit money from unsuspecting applicants in connection with the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Management stressed that the Service does not charge any fees in any form as a condition or assurance for employment.

Prospective applicants have therefore been strongly advised not to make any payments or offer inducements to individuals or groups purporting to be GES officials or claiming to have influence within the Service.

The statement further urged members of the public to report any such persons to the nearest police station for appropriate action.

GES also disclosed that it is working closely with security agencies to track down and prosecute those behind the illegal activities.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process, cautioning applicants to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to scams.

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