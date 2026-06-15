France star Mbappe vows to increase defensive work

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France captain Kylian Mbappe has vowed to increase his defensive efforts as the two-time world champions prepare to get their World Cup campaign under way against Senegal on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Real Madrid striker has faced scrutiny over both his performances and leadership for club and country, with international team-mate Ousmane Dembele publicly backing him, saying that the criticism had gone "too far".
Speaking to French newspaper La Parisien, Mbappe faced questions from team-mates and friends, and when teased about his defensive ability by younger brother Ethan, who plays for Ligue One side Lille, he acknowledged that he has work to do.
"I need to take the extra step [with my defensive work] because it's something important for the team and I have to do it," he said.
"It will start this time because we want to win, and to win, I'm ready to do whatever because I want to win at all costs."
Mbappe, who moved to the Spanish capital from Paris St-Germain in 2024, has endured a difficult second season at the Bernabeu amid brewing fan frustration and rumours of dressing room unrest as Real failed to win a trophy.
He was La Liga's top scorer but defensively he made little impact, as shown by data from Opta.
He ranked 1,350th out of 1,490 players in Europe's big five leagues (England, Spain, France, Italy and Germany) with a minimum of 19 league appearances, for combined interceptions, blocks, tackles made and possession won.
And he only managed 0.14 tackles per 90 minutes - the fifth lowest in the rankings.
Mbappe has shone on the big stage, scoring 12 times in his 14 World Cup matches so far, including a hat-trick in the 2022 final against Argentina.
Another goal will see him move level with Olivier Giroud as France's all-time top scorer in his first World Cup as captain after taking over from Hugo Loris in 2023.
After Senegal, France will face Iraq and Norway in their other pool games.
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