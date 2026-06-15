Delay in fertiliser subsidies ruining crops and incomes this planting season – PFAG

The Peasant Farmers Association is warning of a possible reduction in harvest due to the government’s delay in releasing funds for the national fertiliser subsidy programme.

They say many farmers are unable to start work on their farms because of the delay.

President of the Peasant Farmers Association, Douglas Annor, says they have petitioned the government for immediate intervention, warning that many growers face financial collapse if subsidised inputs are not released within weeks.

“We have formally written to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture about this critical issue, but we have not received a response,” he said.

Farmers across the country continue to reel under the soaring cost of production and its negative effect on their profit margins.

Mr. Annor said, “Without subsidized fertilizer, many are being forced to either buy at high open-market prices or slash their acreage.”

Kwaku Ntiamoah, a farmer at Goaso, is among those contemplating reducing their farm acreage due to the fertilizer subsidy delays.

According to him, the farmlands look “hungry” and in need of nourishment.

He explained, “Without fertilizer, the crops cannot grow well. Without good harvests, we cannot take care of our families.”

Farmers in major farming districts of the country are in a similar situation.

According to farmers, they are yet to receive any subsidies since 2025, despite campaign pledges to revamp agriculture.

It is envisaged that if the situation continues, many crops may fail to grow, leading to a significant reduction in harvest.

According to sources, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture is failing to honour this responsibility due to delays in the release of funding.

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