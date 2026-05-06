GES releases 2026/27 academic calendar; BECE set for May 2027

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the approved 2026/27 academic calendar for basic schools across the country.

The calendar covers Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High Schools and outlines reopening dates, vacations, mid-term breaks and the schedule for the 2027 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to GES, the first term will begin on September 8, 2026, and end on December 17, 2026.

Students will then proceed on vacation from December 18, 2026, to January 4, 2027.

A two-day mid-term break is scheduled for November 5 and 6, 2026.

The second term will reopen on January 5, 2027, and close on March 25, 2027.

Vacation for the second term will run from March 26 to April 19, 2027.

The third term is expected to begin on April 20, 2027, and end on July 22, 2027, marking the end of the academic year.

GES also announced that the 2027 BECE will take place from Wednesday, May 5, to Wednesday, May 12, 2027.

The Service reminded schools and stakeholders that all public holidays within the academic year must be observed.

“In addition, a two-day mid-term break will be observed in each term for all basic schools,” the statement said.

GES urged heads of schools, teachers, parents and guardians to take note of the dates and prepare adequately for a smooth academic year.

The statement was signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES.

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