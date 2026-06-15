KAIPTC, Austria launch 9th Political Advisors course to strengthen African peace operations

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The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), in partnership with the Austrian Ministry of Defence, has commenced the 9th Political Advisors Course for African Operations, a specialised training programme aimed at enhancing political advisory capacities within peace support missions across the continent.
According to a press release issued on Monday, June 15, the ten-day residential course, running from 15th to June 26, 2026, at the KAIPTC in Accra, brings together participants from approximately 12 countries across West Africa, Central Africa, the Sahel and East Africa.
The initiative is designed to prepare Political Advisors for operations and missions undertaken by the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), while also strengthening the capabilities of senior personnel from African countries and regional organisations.
The programme comes at a critical juncture for Africa’s security landscape, particularly in West Africa, where growing instability continues to challenge national governments and regional institutions.
Security concerns in the Sahel, coupled with the risk of spillover into coastal states, have intensified the need for informed political analysis and strategic decision-making within peace operations.
In addition to armed conflict and violent extremism, the region is grappling with a range of interconnected threats, including organised crime, cross-border movements, disinformation campaigns, fake news and localised conflicts.
These challenges have increased pressure on security institutions and highlighted the importance of Political Advisors in helping mission leaders understand complex political environments and respond effectively.
According to KAIPTC and its Austrian partners, the course seeks to equip participants with the analytical and advisory skills required to provide timely, accurate and politically informed guidance to commanders, heads of mission and senior decision-makers operating in dynamic and often volatile contexts.
Speaking on the significance of the programme, Lt Col Michael Novotny, Course Director at KAIPTC, underscored the growing relevance of political advisory functions within contemporary peace operations.
“Amidst the complexity of political and security environments across Africa, the role of Political Advisors is pivotal in providing informed analysis, contextual understanding and sound recommendations for effective mission outcomes,” he said.
The curriculum has been designed to address the practical challenges encountered by senior leaders responsible for managing peace support operations and missions.
Participants will receive training in a broad range of areas, including political analysis, policy advising, negotiation and mediation techniques, public diplomacy and strategic communication.
Particular emphasis will also be placed on combating disinformation and fake news, as well as understanding the relationship between security dynamics, governance challenges and local conflict drivers.
These themes have become increasingly important as peace operations operate in environments where misinformation and competing narratives can influence public perceptions and undermine mission objectives.
The course employs a combination of lectures, case studies, group discussions and simulation-based exercises, allowing participants to apply theoretical knowledge to realistic operational scenarios.
Training sessions are being facilitated by experienced experts drawn from Europe, West African countries and international organisations, providing participants with diverse perspectives and practical insights.
Beyond technical training, organisers say the programme serves as an important platform for professional exchange and regional networking.
By bringing together participants from different parts of Africa, the course aims to foster stronger collaboration among professionals working in peacebuilding, conflict prevention and crisis management.
The Political Advisors Course forms part of a longstanding partnership between KAIPTC and the Austrian Ministry of Defence, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening African capacities in peace and security.
Since its inception, the programme has trained approximately 178 participants, many of whom have gone on to serve in regional and international missions across the continent.
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