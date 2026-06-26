KAIPTC marks 15th Graduation Ceremony with call for peace and security leadership

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has challenged a new generation of peace and security professionals to become ethical leaders capable of addressing Africa's increasingly complex security challenges, as it celebrated the graduation of its Joint Master's Course Class of 2026.

At the Centre's 15th Graduation Ceremony held at Schroder Hall in Accra on Friday, June 26, the Commandant of KAIPTC, Air Vice Marshal David A. Akrong, urged graduates to uphold integrity, resilience and dedicated service as they embark on the next phase of their professional lives.

The ceremony, attended by senior government officials, diplomats, security experts, academics and families of the graduates, also recognised outstanding academic performers across the Centre's postgraduate programmes.

Addressing the graduating class, Air Vice Marshal Akrong congratulated the students for successfully completing their studies despite balancing demanding careers, family responsibilities and numerous personal challenges.

"It has not been easy. In fact, it has not been easy at all," he said, acknowledging that some students battled illness, job losses and domestic difficulties, while others travelled long distances each week from communities including Sissala and Takoradi to attend lectures.

"Today, your presence here is evidence that determination, discipline and commitment still matter. You are graduating not simply because you were capable, but because you remained committed when giving up would have been easier."

The Commandant said this year's graduation theme, "Between Intention, Inaction and Impact: The Double-Edged Nature of State Posture," was deliberately chosen to provoke critical reflection on governance, leadership and the consequences of both state action and inaction.

He stressed that Africa's governance and development challenges required leaders grounded in integrity.

"Integrity is the foundation of leadership and the basis of trust. It is a virtue that remains essential in every profession and every society," he said.

"If we are to change the trajectory of our continent and contribute to a better future, integrity must remain non-negotiable. We must choose what is right even when it is difficult."

Air Vice Marshal Akrong reminded the graduates that they now carry the reputation of KAIPTC and the legacy of former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

"Your qualifications may open doors for you, but your character will determine how far you go. In the end, your qualities will speak more loudly than your titles, positions or achievements."

He described graduation as more than an academic milestone, saying it also reflected the discipline, responsibility and values cultivated throughout the students' time at the Centre.

The Commandant also commended faculty members, lecturers, administrative personnel and support staff for their contribution to the graduates' success before urging the class to preserve the friendships and professional networks built during their studies.

"Today, we celebrate your accomplishment. Tomorrow, the world awaits your contribution. I urge you to walk in perseverance and integrity. Step out there and change the narrative."

Guest speaker and former Supreme Court Justice, Justice Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, challenged the graduates to use their expertise to confront an increasingly volatile global security environment characterised by violent extremism, emerging military technologies and shifting geopolitical alliances.

She said assumptions that the end of the Cold War would usher in lasting global peace had proved misplaced as renewed geopolitical rivalries and new centres of power continued to reshape international relations.

"Your struggles have borne fruit as you graduate with well-earned certificates. Now, however, is the time to put the knowledge to work so that your country may profit from your exertions."

Justice Mensa-Bonsu cited conflicts in the former Yugoslavia, Darfur, Liberia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan as reminders of the international community's continuing struggle to prevent atrocities and protect civilians.

She acknowledged the success of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) in restoring peace but noted that many other interventions had produced only temporary stability.

The former justice also warned that technological advances, particularly drones, autonomous weapons systems and other emerging military technologies, were rapidly changing the nature of warfare.

"The current worry is whether these technologies will always rely on human intellect or develop on trajectories of their own," she cautioned.

Turning to West Africa, she expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel and warned that extremist groups could increasingly threaten coastal states.

"Ghana need not hold its breath as it is only a matter of time that the terrorists, emboldened by success northwards and eastwards, would make a bid for this part of the sub-region," she warned.

Justice Mensa-Bonsu also called for stronger investment in diplomacy, mediation and preventive action rather than military responses.

"An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound of kill," she said, arguing that political solutions remained the most sustainable means of resolving conflicts.

While acknowledging weaknesses within the international system, she insisted that multilateral cooperation remained indispensable.

"The story is still being written; indeed, it is your story now," she told the graduates.

Delivering the valedictory address, Ms Elsie Adwoa Adutwumwaa Boateng described the graduation as the culmination of years of sacrifice, determination and perseverance.

"It is both a privilege and a profound honour to stand before you today," she said, quoting Nelson Mandela's famous words: "It always seems impossible until it is done. Today it is done."

She said every graduate had overcome unique personal and professional challenges.

"Behind every gown in this hall today is a story. A story of late nights and early mornings. Of assignments submitted through exhaustion. Of balancing careers, families, financial pressures and personal battles whilst refusing to quit."

Reflecting on her own journey, Ms Boateng revealed that she had left a successful 19-year career in banking to pursue a new path, a decision she described as one of the best she had ever made.

She dedicated her achievement to women seeking fresh beginnings.

"I stand here as living proof that you do. Your age is not your limitation. Your past is not your prison. Your story is not over."

She also paid tribute to two members of the graduating class who passed away before completing the programme, saying they would forever remain part of the Class of 2026.

Calling on her colleagues to become agents of transformation, she reminded them that peace extended beyond the absence of war.

"Peace is not simply the absence of conflict. It is the presence of justice. It is the protection of human dignity."

She urged graduates to ensure their education translated into tangible societal impact.

"Let us be known not only for the degrees we have earned, but for the peace we will build, the justice we will pursue, and the hope we will carry into every space we enter."

The graduation ceremony also celebrated exceptional academic achievement across the Centre's programmes.

Mr Desmond Ofosuhene emerged as the Best Graduating Student in the Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security programme, while Mrs Yvonne Ofosua Yirenkyi received the award as Best Graduating Student in the Executive Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security programme.

Ms Elsie Adwoa Adutwumwaa Boateng capped an outstanding performance by being named Best Graduating Student in the Master of Arts in Gender, Peace and Security programme and Valedictorian of the Class of 2026.

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