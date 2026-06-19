KAIPTC Deputy Commandant urges stronger evidence-based security response

Deputy Commandant, KAIPTC, Brig. Gen Zibrim Ayorrogo

The Deputy Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Brigadier General Zibrim Ayorrogo, has called for deeper collaboration, enhanced applied research, and stronger evidence-based policymaking as the Centre embarks on a significant institutional restructuring aimed at strengthening its response to West Africa’s evolving security challenges.

Speaking on Saturday, June 18, at a Partners’ Meeting held at the KAIPTC in Accra, Brig. Gen. Ayorrogo described the gathering as a continuation of long-standing partnerships and the unveiling of a “new chapter” in the Centre’s institutional development.

Brig. Gen. Ayorrogo anchored his remarks in KAIPTC’s 2024–2028 Strategic Plan, which prioritises the strengthening of institutional structures to ensure greater responsiveness to the rapidly changing peace and security landscape across Africa and beyond.

A central element of this reform agenda is the restructuring of the Centre’s former Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research into two distinct entities: a standalone Academic Faculty and a newly established Department of Applied Research and Innovation in Peace and Security (DARIPS).

According to him, the reform is designed to enhance the policy relevance of KAIPTC’s work, deepen its research footprint, and ensure that outputs produced within the Centre are directly aligned with the operational realities faced by governments, security agencies and communities.

DARIPS, he explained, will serve as the Centre’s primary engine for applied research and innovation, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical policy needs.

The Deputy Commandant placed the reforms within the broader context of worsening security dynamics in West Africa, describing the regional environment as increasingly complex and interconnected.

He highlighted the continued expansion of violent extremist networks from the Sahel into coastal West African states, warning that the trend poses a serious threat to regional stability.

He also pointed to the strain caused by unconstitutional changes of government, which have disrupted governance structures and placed pressure on regional security frameworks.

These challenges, he noted, are compounded by deepening humanitarian crises and governance deficits affecting millions of people across the sub-region.

“These are not abstract concerns confined to security briefings,” he stressed, emphasising that instability directly impacts livelihoods, development prospects and human security.

He called for responses that are not only informed by robust evidence but are also sufficiently agile to match the pace and complexity of emerging threats.

Reaffirming KAIPTC’s mandate as an ECOWAS Centre of Excellence, Brig. Gen. Ayorrogo highlighted the institution’s responsibility to support Member States of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in building sustainable capacity for peace and security.

He noted that this responsibility extends beyond training to include knowledge generation, applied research, and institutional strengthening across the region.

However, he cautioned that training alone is no longer sufficient to address contemporary security challenges. Instead, he called for a stronger integration of rigorous applied research into all capacity-building efforts.

DARIPS, he said, has been established specifically to ensure that evidence from the field informs both training programmes and policy formulation, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of interventions at national and regional levels.

The goal, he added, is to equip policymakers and practitioners not only with technical competencies but also with the analytical tools required to make informed and timely decisions in complex security environments.

Brig. Gen. Ayorrogo outlined four new thematic programmes under DARIPS, each designed to respond to critical dimensions of contemporary peace and security challenges.

These include Conflict, Governance and Leadership; Technology and Security; Climate Security and Migration; and Peace Operations, Stabilisation and Peacebuilding.

He explained that these thematic areas reflect the interconnected nature of current threats, ranging from governance fragility and technological disruption to climate-induced displacement and evolving conflict dynamics.

The Deputy Commandant encouraged partners to engage openly and critically with the programmes during the meeting, urging them to share insights on overlaps, identify gaps, and provide frank assessments where improvements are needed.

Such engagement, he said, would be essential to ensuring that KAIPTC’s research agenda remains relevant, responsive and impactful.

Brig. Gen. Ayorrogo emphasised that KAIPTC’s credibility over more than two decades has been built on sustained partnerships with governments, international development agencies, research institutions and civil society organisations.

He stressed that the Centre’s achievements are the result of collective effort rather than isolated institutional action.

In this regard, he described the reintroduction of DARIPS not as a departure from established practice but as an opportunity to deepen and strengthen existing partnerships.

The Centre, he said, remains committed to ensuring that collaboration continues to underpin its work in peace and security.

The Deputy Commandant expressed gratitude to the Government of Germany and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) (GIZ) for their support in facilitating the Partners’ Meeting.

He acknowledged their continued commitment to strengthening peace and security institutions in West Africa, describing their participation as a reflection of the value placed on KAIPTC’s mission.

Looking ahead, Brig. Gen. Ayorrogo expressed confidence that the meeting would result in a shared understanding of strategic priorities and clearer alignment among partners.

He said he expected participants to leave with a stronger appreciation of how their respective efforts complement one another, alongside concrete next steps for future collaboration.

Declaring the Partners’ Meeting officially open, he wished participants a productive and engaging session, reaffirming KAIPTC’s commitment to advancing evidence-based approaches to peace and security across West Africa.

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