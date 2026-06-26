Integrity, perseverance critical to Africa’s leadership future – KAIPTC Commandant tells graduates

The Commandant of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Air Vice Marshal David A. Akrong, has urged graduates of the institution to uphold integrity and perseverance as indispensable qualities for leadership.

He warned that Africa's development challenges cannot be overcome without ethical leadership and unwavering commitment to doing what is right.

Addressing graduates during the Centre's 15th Graduation Ceremony for joint Master’s Course 2026 on Friday, June 26, Air Vice Marshal Akrong said while academic qualifications provide opportunities, it is character that ultimately determines an individual's impact and success.

He challenged the graduating class to become ambassadors of integrity who would contribute meaningfully to peacebuilding, governance and national development wherever their careers take them.

"Your qualifications may open doors for you, but your character will determine how far you go. In the end, your qualities will speak more loudly than your titles, positions or achievements," he said.

The graduation ceremony brought together members of the Governing Board, executive management, faculty, graduates, families and distinguished guests to celebrate another cohort of professionals trained in peacekeeping, security and leadership.

Welcoming the gathering, the Commandant described the occasion as a celebration of resilience, achievement and new beginnings.

Air Vice Marshal Akrong noted that this year's ceremony was held under the theme, "Between Intention, Inaction and Impact: The Double-Edged Nature of State Posture," describing it as a carefully selected topic that speaks directly to the consequences of leadership decisions and government actions in addressing modern security and governance challenges.

He said the theme would stimulate thoughtful discussions on how states respond—or fail to respond—to emerging issues affecting peace, security and development.

Reflecting on the graduates' academic journey, the Commandant acknowledged the enormous sacrifices many students had made to reach the milestone.

He observed that most of the graduates pursued their studies while maintaining full-time careers, raising families and meeting other personal obligations.

According to him, several students also endured illness, financial difficulties, domestic challenges and even job losses during the programme.

"Many of you balanced demanding careers, family responsibilities and personal commitments while pursuing your studies. Others had to battle sicknesses, domestic challenges and job losses during the same period," he said.

He recalled how students attended weekly lectures, completed assignments, prepared for examinations and often travelled long distances after classes before returning home late at night.

Some participants, he noted, travelled every week from Sissala and Takoradi to attend lectures at the Centre.

"There were moments of exhaustion, uncertainty and frustration. Yet, despite the challenges, you persevered."

Air Vice Marshal Akrong assured graduates that management had listened to concerns raised during their academic journey and remained committed to improving the learning experience for future students.

The Commandant described perseverance as one of the greatest lessons graduates should take away from their studies.

He said life's greatest achievements often belong to individuals who remain focused despite setbacks.

"Perhaps the greatest lesson many of you have learned throughout this journey is that success belongs to those who refuse to quit."

He added, "Perseverance is one of life's most valuable virtues. It is the ability to keep moving forward when circumstances are difficult and when the destination seems far away."

He praised the graduating class for demonstrating discipline and determination throughout the programme.

The Commandant disclosed that the institution's Academic Board had formally approved the graduates after confirming that they had satisfied all academic requirements for their respective qualifications.

However, he stressed that graduation symbolized much more than academic achievement.

"It reflects the character, discipline, responsibility and spirit of students of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre."

He added that graduates should see their certificates as recognition not only of academic competence but also of the values they demonstrated throughout their studies.

"Your graduation is therefore not only a recognition of academic achievement but also an affirmation of the values and virtues you demonstrated throughout your time here."

The central message of the Commandant's address focused on integrity, which he described as the bedrock of leadership and the foundation upon which trust is built.

"Integrity is the foundation of leadership and the basis of trust. It is a virtue that remains essential in every profession and every society."

He lamented that ethical failures continue to undermine governance across Africa and the international community.

According to him, corruption, dishonesty and weak ethical standards remain at the heart of many governance failures across the continent.

"Many of the challenges facing Africa and the international community today can be linked to failures of integrity and ethical leadership."

He therefore challenged graduates to become ethical leaders who prioritise principles over personal gain.

"If we are to change the trajectory of our continent and contribute to a better future, integrity must remain non-negotiable."

"We must choose what is right even when it is difficult. We must remain honest when dishonesty appears profitable. We must uphold ethical principles when compromise seems easier."

Air Vice Marshal Akrong reminded graduates that integrity remains one of the Centre's core institutional values.

"At the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, integrity is our core value and one we seek to inculcate in everyone who walks through our gates."

The Commandant urged graduates to recognize that they now represent one of Africa's foremost institutions dedicated to peacekeeping and security studies.

He encouraged them to protect the reputation of the Centre by demonstrating professionalism, ethical conduct and excellence throughout their careers.

He added that the certificates awarded during the ceremony represented far more than academic credentials.

"The certificate you receive today is more than a document. It is a symbol of hard work, achievement and excellence."

He further reminded graduates that the institution bears the name of the late United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, whose legacy continues to inspire global peacebuilding efforts.

"It bears the name of one of the most distinguished personalities of our time. As graduates of this Centre, you have become part of that legacy and we expect you to uphold it with honour and pride."

Air Vice Marshal Akrong encouraged graduates to continue pursuing knowledge beyond graduation, expressing hope that many would return to the institution for further professional development.

"We hope that your learning journey will continue long after today. Indeed, we look forward to welcoming some of you back in the future to pursue additional courses and programmes."

The Commandant expressed gratitude to faculty members and support staff whose dedication made the students' academic journey possible.

He singled out the Dean, professors, lecturers, registry staff, librarians, kitchen staff, security personnel, information technology department, finance team and other employees for their commitment.

"It is unequivocal that their contributions have helped create the experience we celebrate today."

Air Vice Marshal Akrong encouraged graduates to remember not only the academic pressures they faced but also the friendships, shared experiences and moments of joy they encountered throughout their studies.

"Too often, people describe their postgraduate studies only in terms of how difficult they were."

He urged them to preserve the relationships they had built at the Centre, describing professional networks as invaluable assets that could shape future opportunities.

"Continue to nurture the networks you have built here. They are keys to future doors you may enter."

Air Vice Marshal Akrong challenged the graduating class to become transformational leaders whose actions would positively influence society.

"Today, we celebrate your accomplishment. Tomorrow, the world awaits your contribution."

He wished the graduates success in their careers, fulfilment in public service and purpose in life, expressing confidence that the education and values they had acquired at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre would enable them to make meaningful contributions to Ghana, Africa and the international community.

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