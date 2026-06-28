Austria and Algeria through after six-goal thriller

Algeria and Austria qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32 after playing out an action-packed draw in their final Group J game at Kansas City Stadium.

Algeria looked set to progress and eliminate Austria when Riyad Mahrez scored the go-ahead goal in the third minute of added time, only for Sasa Kalajdzic to level in the final moments and send both through.

With defending champions Argentina already confirmed as group winners, Austria advanced as runners-up, setting up a meeting with Spain at Los Angeles Stadium on 2 July. Algeria, meanwhile, progressed as one of the eight best third-placed teams, and will face Switzerland in Vancouver on the same day.

Austria opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Marko Arnautovic latched onto a long ball and finished under Oussama Benbot. But Algeria responded strongly, with Fares Chaibi striking the woodwork before a bizarre passage of play culminated in the equaliser. Mahrez reacted quickest to a ball that bounced off the corner flag and fed Rafik Belghali, who slalomed through the Austria defence to level with aplomb.

Austria retook the lead early in the second half as Marcel Sabitzer met Nicolas Seiwald's precise cut-back with a laser-guided first-time finish from 18 yards, but their advantage lasted just five minutes. Houssem Aouar surged down the left and crossed for Algeria captain Mahrez, who swept home from close range.

There were precious few chances until Mahrez struck in stoppage time, but the drama was not over as substitute striker Kalajdzic bundled home to confirm Austria's progression beyond the group stage for the first time since 1982, while Algeria reached the knockout rounds for the second time following their run in 2014.

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