Algerian parliament speaker arrives in Ghana for UN resolution conference on enslaved Africans

The Speaker of the Algerian Parliament, Azouz Nasri, has arrived in Accra to participate in a high-level international conference aimed at advancing the implementation of a landmark United Nations resolution on the trafficking of enslaved Africans.

Mr Nasri was received upon arrival at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor.

The three-day Next Steps High-Level Consultative Conference, scheduled from 17 to 19 June 2026, is expected to bring together political leaders, policymakers, academics, civil society organisations and other stakeholders from across the globe.

The conference will focus on the implications of the landmark United Nations resolution for Africans and people of African descent worldwide, while exploring practical measures for its implementation.

Participants are also expected to deliberate on strategies for strengthening global advocacy efforts and developing a coordinated framework to advance the objectives of the resolution.

The gathering forms part of broader international efforts to address the historical legacy of the transatlantic slave trade and promote justice, recognition and development for communities affected by the trafficking of enslaved Africans.

Ghana is hosting the conference as part of its continued engagement in global discussions on historical reparatory justice and the welfare of people of African descent.

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