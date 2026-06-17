Audio By Carbonatix
The Speaker of the Algerian Parliament, Azouz Nasri, has arrived in Accra to participate in a high-level international conference aimed at advancing the implementation of a landmark United Nations resolution on the trafficking of enslaved Africans.
Mr Nasri was received upon arrival at the Jubilee Lounge of the Kotoka International Airport by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor.
The three-day Next Steps High-Level Consultative Conference, scheduled from 17 to 19 June 2026, is expected to bring together political leaders, policymakers, academics, civil society organisations and other stakeholders from across the globe.
The conference will focus on the implications of the landmark United Nations resolution for Africans and people of African descent worldwide, while exploring practical measures for its implementation.
Participants are also expected to deliberate on strategies for strengthening global advocacy efforts and developing a coordinated framework to advance the objectives of the resolution.
The gathering forms part of broader international efforts to address the historical legacy of the transatlantic slave trade and promote justice, recognition and development for communities affected by the trafficking of enslaved Africans.
Ghana is hosting the conference as part of its continued engagement in global discussions on historical reparatory justice and the welfare of people of African descent.
Latest Stories
-
Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital appeals for support as infrastructure deteriorates (Photos)
2 minutes
-
Global Affairs Canada’s eight-year partnership empowers thousands of rural women farmers through WOFAGRIC
4 minutes
-
Ghana High Commission distributes World Cup tickets to supporters across Canada
8 minutes
-
Algerian parliament speaker arrives in Ghana for UN resolution conference on enslaved Africans
11 minutes
-
Florence Obinim says she’s ready for divorce if husband Bishop Obinim wants it
14 minutes
-
GPHA holds sensitisation forum on Environmental Impact Assessment Permit for Keta Port Project
14 minutes
-
OSP, AG must explain Ofori-Atta extradition efforts – Nukpenu
16 minutes
-
GMet issues thunderstorm warning for coastal regions and northern Ghana
31 minutes
-
Don’t ask Ghanaians for power until Ofori-Atta returns – Ayariga to NPP
33 minutes
-
Iran deal includes $300 billion fund, more than half of which already committed, source says
36 minutes
-
Meet Ewurabena Quartey, the youngest funeral undertaker in Ghana’s Central Region
51 minutes
-
Death rate in ICE immigrant detention centers more than doubles under Trump, Reuters analysis finds
52 minutes
-
Conduct thorough background checks on next EC deputy commissioner – Abeiku Hayford
57 minutes
-
KMA Mayor inspects flood-prone areas as Kumasi steps up measures to prevent flooding
58 minutes
-
Lands Minister strengthens earthquake monitoring with upgraded national seismic network
1 hour