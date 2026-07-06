WAFCON 2026: Algeria ready to challenge Africa’s elite

Buoyed by an impressive qualification campaign that included a memorable victory over Cameroon, Algeria head into the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 as one of the tournament's most promising dark horses.

Under the guidance of Farid Benstiti, the Fennecs will be aiming to build on their historic quarter-final appearance and challenge the continent's established powers.

Nickname: The Fennecs (The Greens)

The Fennecs (The Greens) Appearances: 7

7 Last appearance: 2024

2024 Best finish: Quarter-finals (2024)

Quarter-finals (2024) FIFA Ranking: 74th (12 June 2026)

74th (12 June 2026) CAF Ranking: 8th (12 June 2026)

Road to the Tournament

Algerian women's football has reached new heights in recent years, and qualification for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 confirmed the team's continued progress.

The Fennecs began their qualifying campaign in dominant fashion, comfortably overcoming South Sudan with an emphatic 5-0 first-leg victory before completing the job with a 3-0 win in the return fixture.

Their defining moment came in the final qualifying round against continental heavyweights Cameroon. Algeria secured a crucial 2-1 victory in Oran before producing another disciplined performance to win 1-0 in Douala, sealing a deserved 3-1 aggregate triumph.

The result secured a second consecutive qualification for the finals, underlining the team's growing consistency and steady development at the highest level.

The Coach: Farid Benstiti

Algeria is led by one of the most respected figures in women's football. Farid Benstiti brings extensive experience, having previously managed European giants Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain.

Since taking charge, Benstiti has instilled tactical discipline and technical cohesion within the squad. He has successfully blended experienced internationals with a talented new generation, creating a team capable of competing with Africa's strongest nations.

Under his leadership, Algeria reached the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history in 2024, before confirming their growing stature with another impressive qualification campaign for Morocco 2026.

Player to Watch

Inès Boutaleb (Midfielder)

Inès Boutaleb is the heartbeat of Algeria's midfield. Developed in France before gaining experience across several European clubs, she combines tactical intelligence with outstanding vision and technical quality.

Comfortable dictating the tempo of matches, Boutaleb links defence and attack effortlessly while also contributing defensively. Her international experience makes her one of Algeria's key leaders, particularly in high-pressure moments where composure and decision-making are vital.

Algeria at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON

Algeria made their tournament debut in 2004 before returning for the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2024 editions.

For many years, progressing beyond the group stage proved elusive. That changed in 2024 when the Fennecs reached the quarter-finals for the first time, marking a historic breakthrough and confirming their emergence as one of the continent's rising forces.

Did You Know?

Algeria's victory over Cameroon in the final qualifying round was one of the most significant results in the country's women's football history. By defeating the Indomitable Lionesses home and away, Algeria became one of the very few African nations to eliminate Cameroon in such convincing fashion during a TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON qualifier, highlighting the remarkable progress made by the team.

TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON 2026 outlook

Encouraged by their historic run to the quarter-finals at the previous edition and inspired by a superb qualifying campaign, the Fennecs believe they can compete with Africa's leading nations.

With a balanced squad blending youth and experience, an established coaching staff and growing confidence, Algeria possesses the quality to challenge the tournament favourites and continue its rise among the continent's elite.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.