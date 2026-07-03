Switzerland beat Algeria for first World Cup knock out win in 88 years

Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye scored to seal Switzerland's first World Cup knockout stage win since 1938 as they comfortably beat Algeria to book a last-16 place.

The Swiss took an early lead in Vancouver after some brilliant wing play from Freiburg's Johan Manzambi, who beat his man before delivering a lovely cutback for Rennes' forward Embolo to turn home in the 10th minute.

Nottingham Forest winger Ndoye then doubled their lead just 46 seconds after the half-time break with a fine finish inside the area.

It was the first time Switzerland scored more than one goal in a World Cup knockout game since a 7-5 defeat by Austria in the 1954 quarter-finals.

Algeria - who were in search of their first win in the knockout stages - had a decent spell before the break, but with their best opportunity, Fares Chaibi hit a timid shot that Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel easily saved, and they rarely threatened again.

Not since they beat Germany in the 1938 World Cup last-16 - before the introduction of group stages - had Switzerland won a knockout game, but they easily progressed here.

Murat Yakin's side had a glorious opportunity for a third late on when Fabian Rieder had a clear chance at the back post with the goal at his mercy, but he mishit the ball, and it went towards a grateful Algeria goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, who had appeared beaten.

Switzerland have now reached the last 16 of the World Cup for the fourth successive tournament, and they will face the winner of the Colombia-Ghana match on 7 July at 21:00 BST at BC Place in Vancouver.

Manzambi brings excitement for Swiss

This was Granit Xhaka's 150th cap for his country, and there is no doubt about the importance of the Sunderland midfielder to this Switzerland side.

The captain was excellent here as Algeria barely laid a glove on a Swiss side who cruised into the next round.

But while Xhaka, 33, brings experience, Manzambi brings excitement.

His run to set up the opening goal was magnificent, as he twisted and turned to beat Algeria defender Aissa Mandi before giving Embolo the easiest of finishes, taking goalkeeper Zidane out of the equation with the cutback.

Having scored three in the group stages, this was his second assist of the tournament. According to Opta, he is the first Swiss player to be directly involved in five goals at a World Cup since detailed data collection began in 1966.

At 20 years and 261 days old, he is also the youngest player to reach that tally for any nation since 1966.

There may be more to come, but Manzambi may have put himself in the shop window for some of Europe's big clubs - not that Bundesliga club Freiburg will want to lose such an exciting young winger.

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