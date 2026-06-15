Peace and Love hospital staff trained to use weather forecasts in healthcare planning

Health workers and other staff of Peace and Love Hospital in the Ashanti region have received training on how to interpret weather forecasts and apply weather information in healthcare planning, as experts warn that extreme weather events are becoming an increasing challenge for health systems.

The training, organised by the Centre for Climate Change and Food Security (CCCFS), brought together nurses, administrators, customer service personnel, researchers and support staff to learn how weather information can be used to improve patient care, staff safety and emergency preparedness.

Participants were introduced to practical methods for analysing forecasts issued by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) and assessing the potential impact of weather hazards such as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, heatwaves and dust outbreaks on hospital operations.

The initiative comes at a time when climate scientists and public health experts are drawing attention to the growing risks posed by extreme weather events.

Floods can cut off access to hospitals and delay emergency referrals. Storms can damage infrastructure and disrupt electricity supplies needed to power critical medical equipment. Heatwaves can increase admissions related to dehydration and cardiovascular stress, while dust outbreaks can worsen respiratory illnesses and place additional pressure on healthcare facilities.

According to the World Health Organization, climate change is among the most significant threats to global health in the 21st century, with weather-related disasters increasingly affecting healthcare delivery around the world.

Preparing before emergencies occur

During the training, participants worked through practical exercises based on real weather scenarios.

One exercise examined a forecast indicating a 90 per cent probability of extreme rainfall, with surrounding communities already experiencing flooding.

Participants assessed the level of risk, identified likely impacts on healthcare delivery and recommended actions that should be taken before the weather event occurred.

The exercise prompted discussions on emergency staffing, backup power systems, patient safety, ambulance operations and the protection of medical equipment.

For many participants, it was the first time they had viewed weather forecasts as operational tools rather than general public information.

The Hospital Administrator of Peace and Love Hospital, Mr Daniel Agyei-Nsiah, described the training as timely and beneficial to the facility.

"We learnt a lot, especially interpreting weather forecasts so as not to fall into unplanned weather conditions as we strive to improve our patient care," he said.

Mr Agyei-Nsiah expressed the hope that similar trainings would be organised regularly and expanded to other health facilities.

"We hope to have such trainings periodically and expand the bracket to cover other facilities as well," he added.

Participants share experiences

Participants said the training helped them appreciate the role weather information can play in healthcare delivery.

An IT and Research Assistant at the hospital, Tevin Ofori Agyemang, said the programme provided practical knowledge that could support planning and decision-making within the facility.

"The training has changed the way I look at weather forecasts. It showed that weather information can be useful in planning our activities and helping the hospital prepare for potential disruptions before they happen," he said.

A Customer Service Representative, Vida Osei Hyeaman, said she now better understands how weather conditions can affect both patients and hospital operations.

"The training helped me understand that weather information can support patient safety and service delivery," she noted.

For Emelia Wiafe, a Caterer at the hospital, the training demonstrated that weather preparedness is the responsibility of every member of staff.

"The programme showed that every department has a role to play during weather-related emergencies. We all need to understand forecasts and prepare accordingly," she said.

Forecasts only work when people understand them

Speaking during the training, the Executive Director of CCCFS, Engr Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen, said weather information should be viewed as a decision-support tool across multiple sectors, including healthcare.

"We receive weather forecasts every day, but the value of those forecasts depends on how they are interpreted and applied," he said.

"Health facilities are among the institutions that can benefit significantly from acting on weather information before hazards occur."

The training also reflects growing international efforts to strengthen early warning systems.

Supporters of such initiatives argue that early warnings save lives only when people understand the information and take appropriate action.

For hospitals, that could mean reviewing emergency response plans, protecting essential equipment, adjusting staffing arrangements or coordinating with emergency services before severe weather strikes.

Experts say weather forecasts become more valuable when institutions are able to incorporate them into planning and decision-making.

Strengthening collaboration between meteorological services and key sectors could improve preparedness and reduce the impacts of extreme weather events.

Across Africa, there is growing recognition that weather and climate information should play a larger role in health planning.

Health experts say recent weather-related disasters underline the need for institutions to anticipate risks rather than simply respond to emergencies after they occur.

A changing climate

Scientists say rising global temperatures are increasing the likelihood of more frequent and intense weather extremes in many regions.

For countries where flooding, storms and extreme heat periodically affect communities, adapting critical services to these risks is becoming an important challenge.

For the health workers and staff who took part in the training, the programme offered a new perspective on information that many encounter every day.

Instead of viewing weather forecasts solely as public advisories, participants were encouraged to see them as tools that can help guide decisions, allocate resources and prepare for potential disruptions.

As climate-related risks continue to grow, experts say the ability of healthcare institutions to understand and act on weather information may become an increasingly important component of effective healthcare delivery.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.