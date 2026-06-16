Port charges hindering access to donated medicines, cancer charity warns

Breast Care International (BCI) has appealed to the government to grant tax and duty waivers on donated medical supplies, warning that port charges are limiting access to millions of dollars’ worth of medicines that could benefit patients across Ghana.

President of Breast Care International and Founder of Peace and Love Hospital, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, said the organisation had recently received donated medicines with a wholesale value of approximately US$4.8 million. However, she noted that taxes, duties and handling charges at the ports continue to make it costly to bring such supplies into the country.

“Items we receive now have a wholesale value of about US$4.8 million, but we did not buy them; they were donated to us,” she said.

“What we need is a waiver at the ports so that we can bring them in more easily and request even more support.”

Dr Wiafe Addai explained that the organisation receives branded medicines from international partners and distributes them to hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country.

“These are branded medications, not generic ones,” she said, adding that many of the medicines are expensive and beyond the reach of ordinary Ghanaians.

According to her, the donated medicines are shared with partner institutions whenever supplies arrive.

“When we receive the medications, we donate them to our partner facilities. We inform them about the available stock, and those who need them come to collect them,” she said.

For many health facilities, particularly in rural communities, the donations have become a vital source of medication for patients who would otherwise struggle to access treatment.

A pharmacist at Kokofu General Hospital in the Ashanti Region, Fitrught Acheampong, said the high cost of medicines often prevents patients from purchasing prescribed drugs.

“Many of our patients are unable to buy their medications because of the cost,” she said. “When they return for review, they often tell us they could not afford the medicines and, as a result, their condition has not improved.”

She noted that the donated medicines from Peace and Love Hospital have significantly eased the burden on patients by enabling them to receive treatment free of charge.

“We are able to provide these medicines to patients at no cost, and that has encouraged them to adhere to treatment and return regularly for follow-up care,” she said.

According to Ms Acheampong, the initiative has also increased attendance at the hospital, as beneficiaries encourage others in their communities to seek care.

“We are seeing more patients because people are informing others that they can access certain medicines free of charge at the hospital,” she added.

Among the latest donations are large quantities of contraceptives and anticoagulants, commonly known as blood thinners, which are used to prevent dangerous complications before and after surgery.

Dr Wiafe Addai stressed the importance of access to contraceptives, particularly in rural communities where economic challenges often make it difficult for families to support large numbers of children.

“Some people in urban areas may underestimate the importance of contraceptives, but they are critical in many communities,” she said.

“Women who are struggling to care for large families need support to space births and improve their overall wellbeing.”

She also highlighted the importance of anticoagulants in preventing life-threatening blood clots following major surgical procedures.

“After surgery, when patients are unable to move around, blood can clot. These clots can cause serious complications and even lead to death,” she explained.

“If we can prevent clot formation, we can save many lives.”

Dr Wiafe Addai argued that removing taxes and duties on donated medical supplies would enable charitable organisations to bring in more medicines, consumables and equipment for healthcare facilities across the country.

Currently, we have to pay handling charges, taxes and duties at the ports. If we are granted waivers, it will make it easier for us to bring in more supplies,” she said.

She added that international partners, including Direct Relief, are willing to donate additional medicines, consumables and medical equipment, but the costs associated with clearing such items through Ghana’s ports remain a significant obstacle.

“They have a lot of medicines, consumables and equipment that they are willing to donate, but these challenges prevent us from requesting more,” she said.

Dr Wiafe Addai urged authorities to simplify the process for charitable organisations to access donated medical supplies, stressing that many Ghanaians continue to depend on such support for essential healthcare.

“Our people need these medicines,” she said. “We should make it easier for organisations like ours to receive them so that more Ghanaians can benefit.”

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