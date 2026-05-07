US delegation praises Peace and Love Hospital’s breast cancer care efforts in Ghana

A delegation from the United States has praised the efforts of Ghana’s leading breast cancer treatment centre, describing the work being done at Peace and Love Hospital as “inspirational” and critical to the fight against breast cancer across Africa and the African diaspora.

The delegation, led by Dr Cheryl Simmons-Grey, President of Patuxent River Maryland Chapter of the Links Incorporated and including Stephanie Hayes-Jameison, among others, visited the facility to support breast cancer awareness, survivorship, and collaboration in cancer care and research.

Stephanie, who works in regulatory affairs and compliance as Head of Advertising and Promotion at a pharmaceutical company in the United States and now President Elect of the Links, said one of the biggest challenges in the fight against breast cancer is the lack of awareness and fear surrounding the disease.

“We’re fighting awareness and getting people to get tested,” she said. “It is very sad to hear that people get here at a late stage because they don’t even know that they have it, or they’re afraid to ask someone.”

According to her, many women suffer in silence because of stigma, fear, and cultural attitudes that discourage open conversations about illness.

“In the Black community in general, or people of African descent, we tend to keep things private. We don’t want to share our stories because we sometimes feel there could be shame or guilt around it. But there’s no shame, and there’s no guilt,” she emphasised.

She encouraged women battling breast cancer to remain hopeful and seek support from loved ones and healthcare professionals.

“It’s not a bad thing to have breast cancer. It’s something that you can survive, and you can help others,” she stated. “Stay strong, stay prayerful, and know that you are loved.”

Stephanie also commended the quality of treatment and care at Peace and Love Hospital, describing the facility as one of the few advanced cancer treatment centres on the African continent.

“Amazingly, this is one of the only centres in Africa where people can get treatment,” she said. “Walking around and seeing the different technology here was very impressive, and just the total care for the total woman was remarkable.”

Dr Simmons-Grey said the visit formed part of the organisation’s mission to support vulnerable communities and improve healthcare outcomes among people of African descent.

“We are so happy to be here at Peace and Love Hospital with Dr Beatrice,” she said. “We often do missions to help the needy, and we want to give back. To whom much is given, much is required.”

She described the experience as deeply emotional and inspiring, especially after interacting with breast cancer survivors at the facility.

“The survivors have been inspirational,” she noted. “Our mission is to help our people and to do whatever we can to improve their lives.”

Dr Simmons-Grey stressed that breast cancer is treatable and curable when detected early, urging women to prioritise screening and regular self-examinations.

“Cancer is curable, but you have to seek treatment. You can’t wait,” she advised. “Prevention is a major key. Women must regularly check their own breasts to make sure they don’t have any lumps.”

She further expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness the work being done at the hospital.

“I just thank God for the opportunity to come and witness what I’ve witnessed here,” she added. “I feel blessed by the presence of all these survivors, and I pray God continues to bless this hospital and create a continuous environment of survivorship.”

President of Breast Care International and Peace and Love Hospital, Dr Beatrice Wiafe Addai, described the partnership with The Links Incorporated as significant in advancing cancer research, treatment, and awareness.

She explained that Black women in the United States and Africa share similar breast cancer patterns, including early onset cases and high rates of triple-negative breast cancer.

“It shows us that we have the same tumour biology,” Dr Wiafe Addai said. “They migrated from here to the US, so that link is still there.”

According to her, the collaboration could open doors for research partnerships, scientific exchange, and improved genetic testing for African women.

“They are researchers, doctors, and scientists, and we can have a lot of exchange of ideas,” she noted.

Dr Wiafe Addai further emphasised that strengthening breast cancer research and treatment in Ghana would also have global benefits, especially for Black communities abroad.

“If we can do it well, it’s going to affect them as well because it will redirect the research they are also doing,” she explained. “If they know that we are the same people and we are doing something different here, they would want to bring some of those interventions home so they can also benefit from it.”

She disclosed that discussions during the visit centred heavily on research opportunities, healthcare gaps, and practical interventions needed to improve breast cancer diagnosis and treatment across Ghana.

“One of them even told us how they sent mammography machines to Jamaica, and we spoke about how Ghana also urgently needs more mammography machines,” she said.

Dr Wiafe Addai stressed the need for equitable access to diagnostic services across the country, lamenting that many women currently travel long distances before receiving care.

“We need to have mammography machines in every regional capital. Why should a woman travel for eight or ten hours before she can have a diagnostic mammogram?” she questioned. “It’s because there are no machines in several regional capitals.”

She revealed that the issue has already been discussed with government officials, as part of efforts to improve access to cancer diagnosis nationwide.

Dr Wiafe Addai also revealed that the delegation visited the site of the second Comprehensive Cancer Centre of Excellence being established under the auspices of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and expressed strong interest in supporting the initiative.

“They are taking back with them a lot of information, and they want to be part of it,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.