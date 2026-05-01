Don’t sit aloof when SOEs are mismanaged -Mahama urges TUC

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Organised Labour to take a more active role in safeguarding State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), warning that workers are often the hardest hit when such institutions are mismanaged.

Addressing workers at the 2026 May Day celebration at Koforidua, the President called on the Trades Union Congress (TUC) to speak up and demand accountability from management and governing boards.

“I urge the TUC and Organised Labour not to sit back and look on aloof when management and governing boards are mismanaging their enterprises.

“Because when these enterprises collapse, it is the workers who suffer the most. So when you see things going wrong, don’t sit aloof—point it out and make sure corrections are done,” he said on Friday, May 1.

The President stressed that Ghana’s push for economic growth must be anchored on strong human capital and well-managed public institutions.

“As we pivot to growth, we must strengthen the human capital that drives it. A Reset Ghana means a healthy Ghana,” he noted.

He highlighted efforts by the government to revive struggling SOEs, stating that several key institutions are showing signs of recovery after years of financial distress.

According to him, the Tema Oil Refinery has resumed operations, while the Agricultural Development Bank and the National Investment Bank have been recapitalised to improve their performance.

He also indicated that the Tema Shipyard is gradually returning to stability, alongside other state enterprises that are now operating more efficiently.

President Mahama said these interventions form part of a broader strategy to rebuild confidence in public institutions and ensure they contribute meaningfully to job creation and economic growth.

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