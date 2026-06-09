Photos: Mahama lays wreath at Brest Hero Fortress in Belarus

President John Dramani Mahama has paid tribute to the defenders of the Brest Hero Fortress in Belarus, describing their resistance during World War II as a lasting symbol of courage, resilience, and patriotism.

As part of his State Visit to Belarus, President Mahama laid a wreath at the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial Complex, a historic site commemorating the defence of the fortress by Soviet soldiers and civilians during the Nazi invasion in 1941.

In a post shared after the visit, on June 8, the President said the experience was particularly significant to him as a historian, noting that he stood on the same ground where soldiers and civilians mounted what he described as a "no step back" resistance against invading forces.

"Their resistance remains a global symbol of courage and resilience," President Mahama stated, adding that the memorial complex stands as an impressive tribute to patriotism and sacrifice.

He expressed hope that the memory of those who defended the fortress would continue to inspire future generations to uphold love for their countries and commitment to national service.

Beyond the historical significance of the visit, President Mahama said his engagement in Brest also focused on strengthening relations between Ghana and Belarus.

During a special lunch hosted by the Governor of the Brest region, discussions centred on opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation and expand economic ties between the two countries.

According to the President, Ghana and Belarus have significant potential to collaborate in key sectors, including agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

He said he had extended an invitation to the Belarusian business community to explore investment opportunities in Ghana as part of efforts to attract foreign investment and promote economic growth.

President Mahama expressed optimism about the future of Ghana-Belarus relations, stating that the friendship between the two countries should continue to grow based on mutual respect and shared prosperity.

The visit to Brest formed part of the President's broader State Visit to Belarus, which is aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two nations.

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