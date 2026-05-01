May Day: TUC expects economic growth to reflect in job security

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Augustine Adongo, has stated that an economy cannot be considered successful if workers remain insecure despite consistent growth.

According to him, economic growth without job creation is exclusionary, while stability without sustainable livelihoods remains incomplete.

“An economy that grows while its workers remain insecure has not fulfilled its purpose,” he stated.

Mr. Adongo made these remarks during this year’s May Day celebrations held at Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

He noted that although some jobs have been created, many are of poor quality, forcing people to accept them due to limited opportunities.

“Why does an economy that has grown consistently for more than three decades fail to create decent jobs for a population willing to work?” he questioned.

He further described it as worrying that a robust economy is unable to generate quality employment, urging the government to prioritize job creation to match economic growth.

Mr. Adongo also highlighted the precarious conditions faced by many workers, stating that a significant number earn little or no income, while many are not registered with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and therefore do not contribute towards their pensions.

“They work long hours in unhealthy and unsafe environments,” he added.

The TUC subsequently called on the government to prioritize the welfare of workers across the country.

The event was attended by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Mayor, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, and the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

In his address, Dr. Amoakohene assured workers that their concerns are not seen as criticism but as valuable feedback.

“I can say without fear of contradiction that many of the major reforms in our labour sector have come from feedback from the TUC and Organised Labour,” he stated.

He urged labour groups to continuously engage the government on emerging challenges rather than waiting until the end of a political cycle.

“Do not hesitate, let us know your concerns so we can work together to resolve them for the benefit of all,” he added.

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