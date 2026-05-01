Economic stability only foundational, the real task is to build a better life for our people – Prez Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s focus on job creation and economic expansion, stating that Ghana is moving beyond stabilisation towards a phase of growth and transformation.

Addressing workers at the 2026 May Day celebration held at Jackson Park, Koforidua, the President said recent macroeconomic gains must now translate into improved livelihoods for citizens.

The national event, organised by the Trades Union Congress, was held outside Accra for the first time in recent years, a move the President described as a strong signal that national development must be inclusive.

The 2026 May Day celebration was held under the theme: “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs and Sustainable Livelihoods: Resetting Ghana Beyond Macroeconomic Stability.”

“Ghana is not just Accra. The Ghanaian worker is found in every corner of this country, and every region is a vital part of our national life,” he said.

President Mahama told the gathering that his administration had made progress in stabilising the economy since taking office, citing improvements in inflation, interest rates, fiscal discipline, and currency stability.

“When we took office, our first task was to stabilise the economy—rein in inflation, reduce interest rates, and restore fiscal discipline. Today, we have made good progress,” he said.

He described these gains as a “decisive turning point,” but stressed that macroeconomic stability alone was not enough.

“Stability is the foundation, but it is not the house. The real task is to build a better life for our people on that foundation,” he added.

The President said the government was now focused on translating stability into jobs and economic opportunity.

“Our mission is clear—we want to turn stability into opportunity. We will not just manage the economy; we will expand it to create jobs and prosperity,” he said.

He indicated that a new economic policy would soon be presented to Cabinet and Parliament, with a focus on investing at least one per cent of GDP annually in high-impact sectors that generate employment.

He also highlighted the government’s 24-hour economy policy, recently approved by Parliament, as a key strategy to boost productivity and industrial growth.

“We are moving beyond the traditional eight-hour workday. We will support industries with incentives, including tax reliefs and reduced power costs for companies operating multiple shifts,” he said.

President Mahama commended Ghanaian workers for their resilience and contribution to national development, describing them as the country’s most valuable asset.

He specifically praised engineers from Ghana Grid Company Limited and the Volta River Authority for restoring operations at the Akosombo Hydroelectric Plant following a recent fire incident.

“I wish to commend the engineers whose ingenuity and hard work have restored full operations. Their efforts demonstrate the critical role Ghanaian workers play in national development,” he said.

He assured the public that all six turbines at the Akosombo plant were back in operation, restoring electricity supply after recent disruptions.

The President said his presence in Koforidua formed part of a broader regional tour aimed at engaging citizens and assessing key national projects.

He noted that the tour would conclude with a town hall meeting to interact with workers, students, traders, and traditional leaders in the Eastern Region.

President Mahama reiterated his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and sustainable development, emphasising investments in value addition, digital transformation, and youth employment.

“A stable economy must lead to a better life for our people. That is the goal—improving livelihoods and securing the future for every Ghanaian family,” he said.

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