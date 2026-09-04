National

End partisan recruitment into security agencies – Asiamah Amoako

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  4 September 2026 2:16pm
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Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Andrew Asiamah Amoako has called for an end to the use of political affiliation as a consideration in the recruitment of personnel into Ghana’s security agencies.

The Fomena MP said recruitment into the security services must be based on competence, qualifications and discipline rather than loyalty to a political party.

He warned that allowing partisan considerations to influence recruitment could weaken the country’s security architecture and undermine efforts to build professional, effective and accountable institutions.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the 9th REPAM-CDS Security Governance Conference on Thursday, September 3, Mr Asiamah Amoako said every Ghanaian should have an equal opportunity to serve in the security sector based on merit.

“We are advocating that every Ghanaian is a Ghanaian. Let’s look for people who have what it takes to do the work, and I think that is what can actually help Ghana to move on. It’s not about partisanship,” he said.

He stressed that recruitment decisions should focus on the ability of prospective personnel to perform their duties effectively and uphold the standards expected of the security services.

Mr Asiamah Amoako therefore urged authorities responsible for recruitment into the various security agencies to prioritise qualifications, competence and discipline.

He said a merit-based recruitment system would help strengthen professionalism within the security services and improve their capacity to respond effectively to national security threats.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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