Where the bins are missing: How poor waste management is affecting Ghanaian communities

Audio By Carbonatix
In many Ghanaian communities, poor waste management has become a common problem. Along some streets, plastic bottles, sachet-water rubbers, food wrappers and other rubbish can be seen scattered around.
One major concern is the lack of adequate waste bins. When residents cannot find a nearby place to dispose of their rubbish, some resort to dumping it along roadsides, in open spaces and in gutters.
In Akosua Village, a coastal community in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region, residents have expressed concerns about inadequate waste disposal facilities, residents. The situation becomes more noticeable when waste collection is delayed and rubbish begins to pile up.
Mr Kofi Mensah, a resident, said the community needs more waste containers and regular collection to prevent rubbish from accumulating.
The effects of poor waste management go beyond an untidy environment. Rubbish thrown into gutters can block the flow of rainwater and contribute to flooding during heavy rains. Accumulated waste can also produce unpleasant smells and attract flies and other pests.
The World Bank reports that Ghana generates nearly 8 million tonnes of solid waste each year, while many households still lack reliable waste-collection services.
Providing more bins is therefore important, but it should be accompanied by regular waste collection and public education. Residents also have a responsibility to dispose of waste properly and avoid using gutters and open spaces as dumping grounds.
Recycling can also help reduce the amount of waste in communities. Plastic bottles and other recyclable materials can be collected instead of being left on streets or thrown into drains.
The waste problem requires cooperation between residents, local authorities and waste-management companies. More accessible bins, regular collection and proper public education can help create cleaner and healthier communities.
Sometimes, solving a big problem can begin with something simple: putting a bin where people actually need one.
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