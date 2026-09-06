Black Princesses Coach Charles Sampson confident ahead of World Cup opener against Ecuador

Audio By Carbonatix
Head Coach of the Black Princesses, Charles Sampson, is confident ahead of the team's World Cup opener against Ecuador.
The Princesses are set to compete at the global tournament for the eighth successive time following their debut in 2010.
In all previous attempts, the team has failed to make it out of the group stage, but Charles Samspon is hoping their fortunes can turn around this year.
"We've been waiting for this for I can't remember how long, so we just can't wait to be on the field tomorrow," Sampson said.
"Today was just to touch on a few aspects of the game and do a little bit of set pieces and get the body ready and fresh for tomorrow. So the intensity was not much, and we are very satisfied. The girls are ready.
"We are going in with the intention of winning. That's the first game we have in the group, and we know that it is very vital, and that's the intention we are going into the game with.
"I am now focused on what we want and what we are looking for, and we will take this journey a game at a time. Our aim is to go and win, and that is what we are focusing on right now."
Ghana's first game against Ecuador is scheduled for 4 pm on September 6, before going on to play South Korea and France.
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