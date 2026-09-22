Mexico beckons as Ghana calls 20 to chase World Cup glory

Ghana’s Black Challenge are turning their attention to Mexico, with 20 players named in a provisional squad for national camp preparations ahead of the 2026 World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) World Cup.

WAFF confirmed that the tournament will take place in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico, from 13–22 November 2026, bringing together 24 national teams competing for the world title.

According to the Ghana Paralympic Committee’s release of 21 September, the head coach named three goalkeepers and 17 outfield players from clubs and programmes in Ghana and Türkiye.

The squad remains provisional, with final World Cup selection still ahead.

Ghana’s hopes rest on a strong record. In Tanzania in 2021, the Black Challenge defeated Liberia 3–2 to win the African amputee football title, giving the nation a success to celebrate.

They followed that achievement with gold at the inaugural African Para Games in Accra in 2023, beating Morocco 2–1 in the final on home soil.

In Cairo in 2024, Ghana again overcame Morocco 2–1 to retain the African title.

That triumph also secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, turning the prospect of Mexico into a sporting opportunity earned on the pitch.

Those victories give this call-up its significance.

The Black Challenge have repeatedly delivered in major finals. Their next challenge is to take that competitive spirit into a tournament featuring leading teams from across the world.

The goalkeeping places in the provisional squad go to Razak Seidu of Asanteman AFC, Atsu Abor of Global AFC and Richmond Fosu of Talent Hour Discovery.

Among the outfield players, Asanteman AFC contributes Isaac Kwabena Eshun, Issah Jabel and Amidu Rafiu. Gye Nyame AFC is represented by Timothy Hayford, Prince Nyarko and Emmanuel Osei Kwadwo, while Joseph Baidoo is listed with Our Hope AFC.

The contingent from Türkiye includes Sahinbey players Yussif Yahaya, Richard Arthur Opentil, Mohammed Mubarik and Hamza Mohammed. Richard Ekwam, Samson Larbi Sarfo and Fuseini Iddi are listed with Konya, while Emmanuel Allotey represents Sisli Yeditepe.

Joseph Amoh and Collins Gyamfi complete the outfield selection. Both are listed as local players, with their clubs yet to be confirmed in the release.

Together, the selections show how Ghana’s national team draws on football at home and opportunities abroad.

They also put the contribution of local clubs and development programmes in view as the country prepares for international competition.

For each player, the call-up brings an opportunity to earn a place in the final squad. For the coaching team, the task is to turn the available talent into a side ready for the demands of World Cup football. Preparation will matter as much as the confidence built through past success.

The Ghana Paralympic Committee has called on Ghanaians, corporate partners and the wider sporting community to rally behind the Black Challenge as preparations continue.

Their record gives that appeal real weight.

These players represent a team that has brought Ghana continental honours and earned its place among the World Cup qualifiers. Sustained support can help give them the conditions to compete at their best.

For young athletes with disabilities, the squad offers a visible route from local football to national selection. Seeing players from Ghanaian clubs named alongside those competing in Türkiye makes the possibilities of sporting development tangible.

The Black Challenge have given Ghana reasons to celebrate in Tanzania, Accra and Cairo. With Mexico ahead, the country has another opportunity to stand behind a team that has already shown what it can achieve.

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