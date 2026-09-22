The Hidden Balance Sheet: Why Ghana’s buy-now-pay-later boom is a household solvency problem, not a consumer convenience story

Joseph Benedict Mensah, the writer, is an Accountant and Financial Strategist

A phone in April. A fridge in July. A laptop in September. Three ordinary purchases, three shops, three separate "yes" decisions on three unremarkable days a modest deposit each time, nothing that would raise an eyebrow at a bank, because no bank will ever see it. Then one week in October, all three bills land in the same seven days. No single lender did anything wrong, and that is exactly the point: each approved a loan no one else could see. That is not bad luck. It is the business model.

Buy-Now-Pay-Later financing has moved fast in Ghana, and fastest into the homes that can least absorb a shock. It arrived marketed as convenience a way to own a phone, a fridge, a bed, without the delay of a bank queue and for many households it has genuinely worked that way. But for a growing, largely invisible number of others, BNPL has become a slow leak in the household budget: small, individually reasonable obligations that, added together, quietly outgrow what a family can pay. This is not a story about one catastrophic default. It is a story about how a useful idea, deployed without guardrails, is wearing away at the financial stability of ordinary Ghanaian homes one manageable instalment at a time.

How it gets a foothold

MTN's Pick and Pay Later scheme lets a customer dial a USSD code and walk away with a smartphone against a deposit, repaying over four to six months. Retailers such as Electromart Ghana and MAXBUY run parallel schemes for fridges, televisions and generators. None of it requires the paperwork or income verification a bank loan would demand the genuine appeal for households that would otherwise save for months, or go without.

That same absence of friction is what makes BNPL easy to take on more than once. A bank loan involves a form, a moment in which someone adds up what they already owe. A BNPL transaction takes minutes, with no one not the retailer, not the household pausing to ask what else is already being paid off. The model has scaled elsewhere on the continent to a size that shows the stakes: M-KOPA has extended more than ₦230 billion in credit in Nigeria alone and enabled 290,000 first-time smartphone owners there, using daily payments that gradually transfer ownership. South Africa's Payflex has built one of the continent's most competitive BNPL markets around interest-free instalments timed to payday. Ghana is following the same trajectory until very recently, without any of the regulatory scaffolding those volumes would seem to demand.

The arithmetic that breaks a household

Picture a household in Accra or Kumasi that would honestly call itself coping. A parent takes a phone on a financing plan for informal trading work modest, manageable. Months later the fridge fails, and an appliance plan replaces it also manageable, also approved in minutes, with no reference to the phone plan already running. When school term begins, a laptop is added through a third scheme. Each decision, alone, was rational. No lender saw the other two, because no mechanism requires one to check. By the time all three instalments fall due in the same week, the household isn't managing three small payments it's managing one large, unplanned bill that arrived in disguise, three times over.

This is what behavioural economists call present bias: weighing today's benefit far more heavily than next month's cost, compounded by mental accounting filing each instalment as a routine outgoing rather than integrating it into one honest picture of total debt. A BNPL payment doesn't feel like debt; it feels like a bill. But unlike electricity, it doesn't stop when money runs short it accrues penalties and can pull a household into a spiral no single transaction would have predicted. Decades of research on payday lending and credit-card debt confirm households rarely collapse under one bad decision they collapse under the slow accumulation of several individually defensible ones, each approved by a lender that never saw the others. A January 2025 US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau study found more than three-fifths of BNPL borrowers held multiple simultaneous loans, a third from more than one provider at once. Ghana's low per-transaction visibility makes this kind of accumulation unusually easy to miss.

When the phone goes dark

Ghana's enforcement is blunt: MTN's scheme can remote-lock a financed phone within 24 hours of a missed payment. For traders, drivers and small-business owners who depend on that phone to earn a living, a lock can mean a lost day's income at exactly the moment it's least affordable — the tool needed to recover is the one taken away for missing a payment. The cost moves through the family: spoiled food after a defaulted fridge plan, collections visits, tension between spouses, money diverted from school fees to keep an instalment current. None of this shows up in any provider's default statistics, because no lender looks beyond its own instalment book. The households most exposed are not the wealthiest they are informal traders, gig workers and salaried employees with thin buffers, precisely the people BNPL was designed to serve. Women, who typically carry household budgeting responsibility, disproportionately absorb the fallout.

A regulator arrives late, and only partway

Until 1 November 2025, Ghana's digital credit sector had no dedicated licensing regime at all. The Bank of Ghana's Directive for Digital Credit Services Providers, 2025 is a genuinely significant fix: licensing, GH¢2 million minimum capital, a GH¢10,000 transaction cap, and most importantly daily credit-bureau reporting. But the cap is a per-provider ceiling, not a household one, and the Directive requires reporting data, not querying it before a new loan is approved. Reporting after the fact and checking before the fact are different obligations, and only the second catches stacking before it happens. It also stops short of mandating a cash-price-versus-deferred-price comparison, or minimum notice before a device is locked.

What would actually protect Ghanaian households

Three changes matter most. First, require providers to check a borrower's existing exposure before approving a new plan, turning the per-transaction cap into a real household ceiling the infrastructure already exists under the Directive. Second, mandate standardised disclosure of the cash price alongside every deferred offer, so households see the true cost of deferral before committing. Third, set minimum notice and grace periods before any lender can lock or repossess a financed asset, so a missed payment triggers a conversation rather than an automatic shutdown. Providers have their own reasons to move first: voluntary cross-checks reduce default risk and can become a commercial differentiator. Financial-literacy efforts need to name BNPL as debt, not convenience, reaching the traders and drivers most exposed and existing community structures, from susu collectors to trade associations, are an underused channel for spotting stacking early.

Ghana's regulators deserve credit for moving faster than many peers. But a framework that evaluates BNPL one transaction at a time will keep missing the households it most needs to protect. The fix is neither complicated nor expensive relative to the harm it prevents: treat the household, not the transaction, as the unit regulation protects. Until that shift happens, families across Accra, Kumasi and beyond will keep discovering, instalment by manageable instalment, that the debt reshaping their household budget and sometimes their marriages and their children's futures was never really small to begin with.

About the Author

Joseph Benedict Mensah is an Accountant and Financial Strategist with over 12 years of professional experience in taxation, auditing, internal controls, budgeting, and business advisory. His expertise focuses on strengthening financial accountability, improving financial discipline, and enabling businesses to make sound, informed decisions. Through practical financial insights and strategic advisory, Joseph supports effective business management, improved performance, and sustainable business growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.