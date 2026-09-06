Inter Milan mount stunning comeback to beat Napoli

Audio By Carbonatix
Reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan came from 2-0 down to earn a superb win against last year's runners-up Napoli.
Lautaro Martinez scored twice for the hosts - including a 90th-minute winner - either side of a Marcus Thuram header.
Inter were two behind when Napoli scored twice in three minutes at the start of the second half.
Napoli's second came in strange circumstances when the Inter defence switched off, assuming a loose ball was going out of play.
It was kept in and played to Rasmus Hojlund, who swept a shot into the far corner.
But Inter - who have won their opening three league matches of the season - recovered and are still unbeaten at home in Serie A since November 2025.
Napoli, who finished last season 11 points behind Inter, have lost back-to-back Serie A games following a home loss to Como last weekend.
After a goalless first half, Napoli caught Inter cold with a one-two punch.
On 50 minutes, Max Allegri's team took the lead when Matteo Politano scored into the bottom corner on his second attempt after his first effort was blocked.
Then three minutes later, no Inter players were paying attention when the ball appeared to be heading for a throw-in.
But it stopped short of the sideline and was picked up by Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who pulled it back to Hojlund on the edge of the area.
Hojlund made a yard of space away from Inter midfielder Curtis Jones, and curled into the far corner for his second goal in as many league matches.
England international Jones came on at half-time for his second appearance since joining from Liverpool in the summer - and was instrumental in driving Inter to come back and win.
Inter got one back just three minutes later, when Federico Dimarco brilliantly kept in an overhit cross. His first-time pull-back was turned home by Martinez from close range.
Thuram came close to an equaliser when he struck the post, but with eight minutes to play, the Frenchman did get his goal with a header planted into the right-hand corner.
And the victory was earned in remarkable circumstances as Martinez bundled in from close range before celebrating wildly with home fans at San Siro.
While Jones was brought on, fellow England player John Stones was an unused sub.
Another English summer signing, Djed Spence, was not in the squad for the third successive Serie A match as he recovers from a fitness issue.
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