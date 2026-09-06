Bayern fail to score for first time in 59 games

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich failed to score for the first time in 59 competitive matches as newly promoted Schalke held them to a goalless draw in Gelsenkirchen.

Luis Diaz came closest to putting Bayern in front when he spurned one-on-one chances either side of half-time.

First, he shanked a shot wide with only Loris Karius to beat, before he saw a tame chip over the goalkeeper, which was cleared well before it reached the goal line.

After opening the season with a thumping 5-1 win against VfB Stuttgart and a 4-1 victory over second-tier side Osnabruck in the DFB Pokal, Bayern manager Vincent Kompany opted to rotate his side.

Harry Kane and Michael Olise watched from the bench as Bayern dominated possession, but did little with it in a disjointed first-half performance.

England captain Kane came on at the break, but it was not until the introduction of Olise and Jamal Musiala with 35 minutes remaining that Bayern began to ramp up the pressure.

Musiala was included in the squad for the first time this season after suffering seizures during two pre-season matches.

Bayern's Konrad Laimer sliced into the side netting from close range, before Kane forced Karius into a stunning fingertip save with a late drive destined for the top corner.

Bayern could not penetrate a compact and disciplined defence as Schalke held on to collect their first point of the season.

This was Kane's 96th Bundesliga appearance, and he needs two more goals to reach 100 in the competition. The record for the fewest matches to reach a century is 129.

Kane began the day having scored against all 20 teams he had faced in the Bundesliga, and has now netted against 20 out of 21.

It is the first time in 67 Bundesliga matchdays - almost two years - that Bayern will not finish on top of the table.

Bayern host Bodo/Glimt in their opening Champions League game on Thursday before travelling to Bundesliga newcomers Elversberg on 13 September.

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