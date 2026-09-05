Ghana concludes evacuation of citizens from South Africa; total returnees reach 1,900 – Ablakwa

The government of Ghana has concluded its evacuation exercise for citizens affected by the recent wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with about 1,900 Ghanaians brought back home, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced.

Mr Ablakwa said the final group of evacuees had been successfully brought to Ghana, bringing the second phase of the exercise, which targeted about 1,000 Ghanaians, to an end.

In a Facebook post on Friday, September 4, the Minister said he had warmly welcomed the final group and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting Ghanaians caught up in situations threatening their safety.

“This second phase of evacuations covered 1,000 Ghanaians,” he said.

“The government of Ghana has therefore in total evacuated about 1,900 Ghanaians and provided them with reintegration financial support, transportation allowance, medical care, psychosocial support, free health insurance registration and ongoing employment assistance.”

The latest phase followed an earlier evacuation exercise in May and June, during which 979 Ghanaians were returned to Ghana in three batches. The government subsequently announced a second phase in July to bring home about 1,000 more Ghanaians who had registered voluntarily for evacuation.

The decision to evacuate Ghanaians followed renewed anti-foreigner violence in parts of South Africa, particularly Durban and other commercial centres, where African migrants, including Ghanaians, reported harassment, intimidation and attacks.

Ghana had also advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to South Africa amid the heightened tensions, citing reports of injuries, looting, destruction of property and the closure or takeover of businesses belonging to African nationals.

The government’s response included diplomatic engagements with South African authorities and a petition to the African Union over the attacks, which Ghana said posed a threat to African unity and regional integration.

Mr Ablakwa said the evacuation programme demonstrated the government’s determination not to abandon Ghanaians in danger.

“We achieved this together as Ghanaians. Our message is clear: we value the lives of Ghanaians everywhere in the world, and no Ghanaian will be abandoned in harm’s way,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as his “inspirational leadership” and commended local partners involved in the humanitarian operation.

The Minister also acknowledged the loss of Ghanaian lives during the unrest.

“We continue to pray with the families of the four Ghanaians who died during this period. May God grant them divine succour,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa said the government would provide a full account of the exercise.

“Next week the Foreign Ministry shall present a comprehensive report and account fully and transparently to the great people of Ghana,” he said.

The conclusion of the evacuation now shifts attention to the reintegration of the returnees, with the government saying support will include financial assistance, healthcare, psychosocial support and employment opportunities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.