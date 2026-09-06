Accra Airport VIP Lounge project to be completed this year without taxpayer funds – Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the ongoing ultramodern VIP Lounge project at the Accra International Airport will be completed and handed over before the end of this year without the use of taxpayer funds.

Mr Ablakwa disclosed this after inspecting ongoing works at the facility on Friday, September 4, expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of work on the project.

“On Friday, I inspected ongoing works at our ultramodern VIP Lounge project at the Accra International Airport,” the Minister said in a social media post on Sunday, September 6.

“I am really impressed with the progress and quality of execution. The project will be completed and handed over this year.”

According to Mr Ablakwa, the government is delivering the facility without drawing on public funds, with the entire project being financed through corporate social responsibility contributions from local Ghanaian businesses.

He explained that rather than funds being channelled through the government, the participating businesses release money directly to local contractors of their choice undertaking various aspects of the project.

“We are fully delivering this project without touching taxpayer funds,” he stated.

“The entire project is modelled as a corporate social responsibility funded by local Ghanaian businesses who release funds directly to the local contractors of their choice working on the VIP Lounge.”

Mr Ablakwa said the Estate Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is playing a supervisory role in the project to ensure that the required standards are maintained.

“The Foreign Ministry’s Estate Bureau only supervises to ensure standards are met,” he said.

The Minister described the funding arrangement as an example of how infrastructure projects could be delivered through partnerships with the private sector without placing additional financial pressure on the public purse.

“This project is a great symbol of what can be achieved without public funds and public procurement,” Mr Ablakwa added.

The VIP Lounge project is expected to provide an upgraded facility for the reception and handling of dignitaries and other high-profile guests using the Accra International Airport when completed.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.