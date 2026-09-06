National Chief Imam remains Ghana’s strongest symbol of interfaith harmony – Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has described Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, as Ghana’s strongest symbol of interfaith harmony, urging Muslims and other citizens to emulate his example of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He made the remarks when he paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam at his residence in Accra, to seek his blessings and prayers following his assumption of office as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The Minister said the Chief Imam had demonstrated unwavering support for him by sending delegations to support him during his parliamentary vetting and swearing-in ceremony.

He explained that his new portfolio came with enormous responsibilities, including overseeing the country’s 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, matters relating to chieftaincy, religious affairs and sanitation.

Mr Ayariga said he considered it important to begin his engagement with key stakeholders by visiting the National Chief Imam to seek spiritual guidance and prayers.

“I have come this morning to seek his blessings and his prayers so that I will be able to stand up to the challenge and perform the task entrusted to me by His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama,” he added.

He also conveyed the appreciation of President Mahama to the National Chief Imam for his continued prayers, guidance and support.

Mr Ayariga said the President’s decision to entrust him with responsibility for religious affairs reflected the importance government attached to religious harmony and the welfare of all faith communities.

Drawing inspiration from Islamic teachings, Mr Ayariga said Muslims must not only follow religious texts but also learn from the example set by their leaders.

He described the National Chief Imam as a quintessential example of a good Muslim whose life and leadership should inspire others to promote peace, tolerance and unity.

The Minister expressed confidence that Ghana would continue to enjoy peaceful relations among its diverse religious and cultural communities if citizens embraced the values championed by the National Chief Imam.

His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu the National Chief Imam, offered prayers for the Minister, asking Allah to grant him the strength, wisdom and good health to successfully execute his new responsibilities, as he had taken over from the good works of his predecessor.

He acknowledged the enormity of the task placed on the Minister’s shoulders and said the assignment required both physical and mental strength.

“May Allah help you to overcome the enormity of this onerous duty that has been put on your shoulders. May He grant you good health and the strength of body and mind,” he said

The National Chief Imam stressed that national development could not be achieved without peace and harmony, reiterating his commitment to continually pray for Ghana to remain a peaceful and secure country.

He said peace was a prerequisite for the successful implementation of policies and projects aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

The Chief Imam also prayed for President John Dramani Mahama, asking Allah to grant him the vision, wisdom and support needed to successfully implement projects and policies that would benefit Ghanaians.

He further prayed for government appointees, ministers and district chief executives to support the President and work towards the success of his administration.

The National Chief Imam said he continued to pray not only for peace in Ghana but also for other countries facing conflict and instability, stressing the importance of global peace and security.

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