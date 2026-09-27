Republic of Ireland defeat Israel in Debrecen

Parrott opened the scoring for his 12th international goal

Three first-half goals saw the Republic of Ireland claim the first win of their Nations League Group B3 campaign against Israel in Hungary.

Three days on from a disappointing defeat in Kosovo, the Irish enjoyed a much better showing in Debrecen as first-half goals from Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan had them clear.

Israel pushed for a way back early in the second period but could not get past Caoimhin Kelleher, with the Irish in control for the most part to ease home.

As expected, there were no handshakes prior to the game, with the Republic of Ireland players bowing their heads during the Israeli anthem.

Despite the fraught build-up, Heimir Hallgrimsson's side began with confidence and were rewarded on 14 minutes as Parrott netted his 12th international goal when turning home James Abankwah's cutback.

The lead was doubled two minutes later and this time it was Idah who was put through by Moylan before slotting past Daniel Peretz into the corner of the net.

Kelleher was called into action to thwart Anan Khalaili, but the Irish went three goals clear in the 25th minute when Moylan drove into the box and fired home his first competitive international goal.

Israel pushed for a way back early in the second period but Kelleher denied Dor Peretz and then Eliel Peretz.

Idah went close to grabbing his second but Daniel Peretz turned his effort around the post.

The Republic of Ireland now turn their attention to Austria in Dublin on Thursday, with Israel back in Debrecen to face Kosovo.

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