Patchbay Band questions recognition of live bands in Ghana’s music industry

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Patchbay Band has questioned the level of recognition given to live bands within Ghana’s music industry, despite its more than 15 years of existence and performances alongside established musicians.
The band, which has been active since 2011, has worked with notable musicians including Akwaboah Snr and says its longevity and contribution to live music should not be overlooked.
“Our brand shouldn't be chasing for stuff, because we're currently a long-lasting band,” the band's guitarist, Dominic Quarchie, stated.
According to the band, Patchbay has deliberately positioned itself within the industry and continued to build its brand over the years, but believes more needs to be done to recognise established live bands as an important part of Ghanaian music.
Speaking on E vibes aired on Joy Prime, the manager and band leader of Patchbay Band, Philip Acquah, also questioned whether Ghana has a properly structured music industry that adequately represents the interests of groups such as live bands.
“Patchbay isn't simply a new brand, I don't think we have an industry, TGMA and the others are privately owned organisations, that's why I asked if we even have an industry,” he stated.
Mr Acquah explained that while the band is registered with the Ministry of Tourism and the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), the scope of these institutions does not fully address the nature of the work Patchbay does.
“The Ministry of Tourism & Musicians Union of Ghana, although we are registered by, is confined to certain things, doesn't cover what the band does,” he added.
Patchbay Band believes its experience and longevity should place it among the established names considered when discussions about Ghana’s music industry and live music are held.
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