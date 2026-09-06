Modric plans to play for Croatia past 41st birthday

Luka Modric turns 41 on Wednesday but is not ready to retire from international football just yet.

The Croatia FA has announced that their captain intends to continue playing for the national team in upcoming Nations League games, including against England.

His decision coincides with the return of Slaven Bilic as manager, with the former West Ham boss helping to guide Modric's fledgling international career in his first stint in charge of the Croatia side, between 2006 and 2012.

Modric earned his first senior cap in March 2006, just before Bilic was named Croatia manager for the first time, and has since gone on to make 202 appearances for his country.

He was expected to call it a day after this summer's World Cup, when Zlatko Dalic's side were knocked out in the last 32 by Portugal.

"Of course, Luka's decision makes me extremely happy," said Bilic, who was manager of Croatia when they denied Steve McLaren's England side qualification for the 2008 Euros.

"We are all aware what he brings to Croatia, both on and off the pitch.

"I'm looking forward to working with him again, after 14 years, and we both share a strong ambition to keep Croatia a top, successful team, shoulder to shoulder with the best teams in the world."

Modric, who currently plays for AC Milan, won the Golden Ball at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when he helped Croatia reach the final, where they lost to France.

He was also part of the side that finished third in Qatar, four years later.

After playing his part in McLaren's "wally with the brolly" moment at Wembley in the 2008 Euro qualifiers, Modric helped Croatia reach the quarter-finals in Austria and Switzerland.

Croatia's next internationals are in the Nations League - away to the Czech Republic on 26 September and Spain on 29 September.

They then host England in the competition on 3 October, with the return fixture at Wembley on 12 November.

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