Croatia defeat “weird” – Ayew criticises “sloppy” Black Stars

Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has urged Ghanaians to remain confident in the national team despite Saturday's defeat to Croatia, insisting that the setback has not dampened the players' spirit as they prepare for the knockout stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Although Ghana fell to Croatia in their final Group L encounter, the Black Stars had already secured qualification to the Round of 32 after earlier victories and results elsewhere guaranteed their progress under FIFA's expanded 48-team tournament format.

Reflecting on the defeat, Ayew admitted Ghana did not perform at the level expected but stressed that the players were determined to respond positively.

"We stay positive and on to the next game. Today was a weird game. We were a bit sloppy and they (Croatia) capitalized on our mistakes."

The experienced forward explained that the result would serve as an important learning experience rather than a setback for the side.

According to him, the team remains united and fully focused on correcting the mistakes that allowed Croatia to punish Ghana's lapses in concentration.

The defeat ended Ghana's unbeaten run in the group stage after the Black Stars opened their campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama before battling to a creditable draw against England, results that ultimately secured qualification before the final group fixture.

Despite the loss, Ghana finished among the teams advancing to the knockout phase alongside England, with the final group standings determining their Round of 32 opponents.

Ayew said the team's confidence remains intact, insisting that one defeat would not erase the progress made during the tournament.

The skipper noted that maintaining a positive mentality would be crucial as Ghana prepares for the more demanding knockout rounds, where every match carries elimination consequences.

The Black Stars captain believes the lessons from the Croatia encounter will help sharpen the team's preparations and improve their performances going forward.

With qualification already secured, Ghana will now shift attention to the Round of 32, where the Black Stars hope to reignite the form that earned victories against Panama and valuable points against England.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.