Modric, 40, signs new AC Milan deal

AC Milan midfielder Luka Modric - who turns 41 in September - has signed a one-year contract extension.

The Croatian joined Milan last summer on a one-year deal with an option to extend after leaving Real Madrid.

After 13 years at the Bernabeu, Modric scored two goals in 37 appearances for Milan in a season when they finished fifth in Serie A and only reached the last-16 stage of the Coppa Italia.

"I am thrilled to stay at AC Milan, where you made me feel welcomed and loved from the very first day," Modric said of his new deal.

"After a season below our expectations, the desire to bounce back is immense. A new season and a new challenge await us - a project I believe in and that motivates me.

"I'm ready to continue to give everything again for this shirt and I'm so proud to keep wearing these colours. Can't wait to return to San Siro and feel your roar."

Modric has just played in his fifth World Cup, in which Croatia were knocked out in the last 32 by Portugal.

Since Modric became national team captain in 2016, Croatia had previously been runners-up and finished third in the World Cup.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner won six Champions League titles and four La Liga titles at Real. Previously, he made 160 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur over four years in north London.

In Milan this season, he will play under former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, who replaced the sacked Massimiliano Allegri in June.

In a statement, Milan said: "A key figure in the Rossoneri midfield since his arrival, Luka has brought his experience and quality to the service of the team, both on and off the pitch, with humility and great passion.

"One of the finest and most iconic players in world football, the Croatian will continue his journey in the Rossoneri shirt with the ambition to reach new, important milestones."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.