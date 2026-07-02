Ronaldo or Modric: Whose World Cup journey ends in Toronto?

Toronto is saying goodbye to the World Cup 2026 on Thursday, but it's not the only farewell looming.

Have you lost count of the number of times Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo have entered major tournaments with pundits declaring it could be the last time we see these superstars on the biggest stage?

The phrase "Last Dance" feels a little overused at this point, but what a remarkable story it would be if the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32 clash between Croatia and Portugal at Toronto Stadium turned out not to be their final high-profile encounter.

Portugal v Croatia | Match preview

Get the lowdown on this all-European last-32 affair.

On the eve of the eagerly anticipated showdown, the buzz surrounding the match-up is impossible to ignore across the city. Modric and Ronaldo shirts have become a familiar sight on the streets, mingling with locals celebrating the national holiday, Canada Day. The excitement even spilled on to the roads, with several enthusiastic Portugal supporters briefly bringing one of the city’s main highways to a standstill in the hope of catching a glimpse of their heroes' team bus.

Portugal's performances so far have been inconsistent, while Croatia's vulnerabilities were exposed by England in their opener, leaving this clash without a clear favourite. One thing is certain, though: the atmosphere will reach another level on match day. Croatia's supporters have already shown how quickly they can turn parts of the city into a sea of red and white, taking over pockets of Toronto during their group-stage meeting with Panama.

Those fortunate enough to have a ticket will be part of a night that could live long in the memory – potentially witnessing the closing moments of a remarkable era and another unforgettable chapter in the careers of two football icons.

"We're talking about players who stand above public opinion. They stand above it because their longevity in the game makes them special", Portugal coach Roberto Martinez explained. "You mention Luka Modric, already over 40, and the number of matches he plays remains hugely significant. It's the same with our own captain: as for anyone who talks about age – age is just a number."

Few places in football right now are showing more appreciation for two of the game's greatest veterans than Toronto. Modric and Ronaldo shirts have filled the streets, and praise for the pair has followed wherever they go. "They're definitely two giants of the game who have made their mark on football," Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic said. But he was quick to shift focus back to the task at hand: "Me and the entire team will do everything to make sure Luka can continue his path."

Modric, who turns 41 in September – the same age as his friend and rival Ronaldo – has hinted that he is approaching a defining moment with the national team. "I know I have reached a certain phase in my career," he admitted. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has already stated that this World Cup will be his last.

After sharing the Real Madrid dressing room from 2012 to 2018 and collecting a host of major honours together in the Spanish capital, Ronaldo and Modric have built a relationship defined by mutual admiration and respect. Ronaldo once said it was "always a pleasure" to watch Modric play, while the Croatian described the Portugal captain as "an incredible person with a huge heart." Now, the former club-mates will meet on opposite sides of the pitch, with one of their unforgettable World Cup journeys set to end.

For Martinez, however, their importance extends far beyond this knockout clash. "What matters is what they deliver and how important they are as role models in the dressing room," he said. "Luka Modric is a role model for millions of young athletes and new generations who love football. Their longevity in the game has made Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric icons of football."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.