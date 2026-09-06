NPP clears all 47 aspirants for 2026 national officers’ election

The opposition New Patriotic Party’s National Officers' Elections Vetting Committee has cleared all 47 aspirants seeking to contest the party’s 2026 national officers' election.

The vetting exercise, conducted from August 31 to September 3, 2026, assessed aspirants competing for nine positions within the party’s national leadership.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the National Officers' Elections Committee, Frederick Opare-Ansah, the party said all the aspirants who appeared before the committee met the eligibility requirements and were deemed suitable to contest.

The National Vice-Chairperson position attracted the highest number of aspirants, with 13 candidates cleared, followed by the National Organiser position with eight.

Six aspirants were cleared to contest the National Youth Organiser position, while five qualified for the National Nasara Organiser race.

Four aspirants each were approved to contest the positions of National Chairman, General Secretary and National Treasurer.

Two candidates were cleared for the National Women’s Organiser position, while only one aspirant qualified to contest as National Communications Director.

The breakdown of the cleared aspirants is as follows:

Position Number cleared National Chairman 4 National Vice-Chairperson 13 General Secretary 4 National Treasurer 4 National Organiser 8 National Youth Organiser 6 National Women’s Organiser 2 National Nasara Organiser 5 National Communications Director 1 Total 47

Following the completion of the vetting process, the party will conduct balloting on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the NPP headquarters in Accra.

The exercise will determine the positions of aspirants on the ballot paper. Aspirants have consequently been directed to attend the exercise or nominate authorised representatives to participate on their behalf.

The National Officers Elections Committee expressed appreciation to members of the vetting committee, the aspirants and the public for their cooperation during the exercise.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the remaining stages of the electoral process are conducted transparently and credibly while safeguarding unity within the party.

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