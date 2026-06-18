Fire guts 25-room house at Assin Akropong, leaves tenants homeless

Audio By Carbonatix
A devastating fire has destroyed a 25-room house at Assin Akropong in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region, leaving a family and several tenants homeless.
The caretaker of the property, 54-year-old Ama Aboagyewaa, said she was returning from Assin Fosu when she received a distress call informing her that the house was on fire.
According to her, most of the occupants were not at home when the incident occurred, with only one person present at the time.
Although no casualties were recorded, the blaze destroyed almost all property in the house, including household appliances, mattresses, clothing, and other valuables worth thousands of Ghana cedis.
Mrs Aboagyewaa said some residents in the community managed to rescue the lone occupant and salvage a few items before the fire engulfed the building.
She noted that personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to the scene but faced challenges in combating the fire due to a shortage of water.
Meanwhile, the Assin Fosu Municipal Fire Officer, DOI Paul Tawiah, said investigations have commenced to determine the cause of the fire.
He urged residents to report fire outbreaks promptly to enable firefighters to respond swiftly and minimise damage.
Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), led by the Assin Fosu Municipal Director, Lawrence Darkwah Monney, later visited the scene to assess the extent of the destruction.
Mr Monney assured the affected victims that a report had been submitted to the Regional Office to facilitate the necessary support for those displaced by the incident.
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